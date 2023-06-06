 Skip to main content

WWDC 2023 keynote and product photos shared by Apple

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Jun 6 2023
WWDC 2023 keynote photos

In addition to attempting to summarize each of the WWDC 2023 keynote announcements in just one paragraph each, Apple has also shared photos of both the event itself and the new products announced.

This was the biggest WWDC keynote the company has ever held. Even the 1,000-seat Steve Jobs Theater, which Apple built specifically for events like WWDC and iPhone launches, wasn’t big enough to accommodate the audience for this event – so it was held outdoors …

As Apple’s one-paragraph summary of the event suggests, it was a long and packed one.

Apple unveiled Apple Vision Pro, a revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world. Three Macs also debuted: The new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop, while Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra, and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra are the most powerful Macs ever made. Additionally, new features coming to iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and AirPods enable developers to go even further with their apps, and empower users to get even more out of their devices.

Check out the photo gallery below, tapping or clicking individual photos to view them full-size.

WWDC 2023

Ben Lovejoy

