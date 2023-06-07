iOS 17 will add support for recurring payments to Apple Cash

Apple is out with a new press release today detailing more features coming to its various services platforms later this year. For Apple Cash users in particular, Apple says that iOS 17 will add support for recurring payments as well as the ability to automatically add money to Apple Cash balance when it gets low…

The recurring payments feature in Apple Cash will allow users to set up weekly, biweekly, or monthly Apple Cash payments for specific contacts. For instance, parents could use this feature for allowances or roommates could use it for rent and other shared bills:

Set up recurring payments with Apple Cash. Apple Cash users will be able to set up weekly, biweekly, or monthly Apple Cash payments, making it even easier for parents to pay allowances or for users to pay back friends and family for regularly shared expenses, such as rent payments.

Another new feature coming to Apple Cash this fall is the ability to have your balance automatically reloaded when it starts to run low; enabling this will automatically move money from your bank account to Apple Cash to ensure you always have an available balance.

This feature doesn’t appear to be available in iOS 17 beta 1, which is currently open to developers. Apple simply says the feature will launch later this fall.

