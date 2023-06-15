 Skip to main content

Take a look inside the new Apple Battersea Power Station store in London [Gallery]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jun 15 2023 - 1:44 pm PT
Apple launched an all-new retail experience with a big renovation of its very first location – Tysons Corner in Virginia last month. Now Apple has debuted its second new retail location to get its fresh aesthetic in London’s historic Battersea Power Station.

Like Apple Tysons Corner, Apple Battersea is built around key principles like sustainability and accessibility. A majority of the new aesthetic comes from a bold use of wood, there’s a new ceiling design, the Genius Bar is back, there’s a new Avenue alcove, and more.

Apple’s SVP of retail Deirdre O’Brien shared some thoughts on the launch of the new London location:

“Our stores are a place where the community can come together to discover all of Apple’s incredible products and services, and we’re proud to be expanding to serve even more customers with the opening of Apple Battersea,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Located just below our new U.K. headquarters, our amazing team is excited to provide exceptional support and help customers unleash their creativity.”

Along with the grand opening, Apple Music is hosting live performances outside the store from today through the weekend. There are also special Today at Apple workshops including a Photo Tour and Art Tour at Battersea Power Station.

Here’s a look inside the beautiful new store:

Shown up top, Mark Horton got a neat shot of the new store’s facade in a peaceful moment before the crowds arrived.

And here’s a look at entering the new store and some more perspective:

