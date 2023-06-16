Meta confirms ongoing outage impacting Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp

An ongoing outage means that users are unable to access Meta services including Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp. According to Meta, the problems are being caused by an outage affecting its Ads Manager platform.

Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp are down for many users

The outage is affecting users around the world, according to reports on the aggregator website Downdetector. The problems appear to have started around 12:30 pm PT for most users. Not everyone is affected, but it does appear to be a pretty widespread outage.

According to Reuters, Meta’s Ads Manager platform is to blame for the Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp outages. This is the platform through which brands buy and create Facebook ads. Whatever is going on with the platform today is apparently bad enough that it has taken all three of those platforms offline.

In a statement, Meta said that it is working to resolve the problem but it did not provide a timeframe for a fix. “issues with its Ads Manager, its advertising tool that lets brands buy and create Facebook ads. “Our engineering teams are aware and are actively looking to resolve the issue as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Instagram’s support account echoed the situation on Twitter: “We’re aware some of you might be experiencing issues with IG at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal as soon as possible. Sorry for the inconvenience and thanks for the patience.”

Are you having problems with Facebook, WhatsApp, or Instagram? Let us know down in the comments.

Follow Chance: Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon