Silo episode one for free. That’s it. That’s the tweet.

There’s already been a lot of buzz around Silo on Apple TV+, and Apple just tweeted the first episode out for free.

Personally, I choose to believe that this move is an act of performance art brilliantly thought up by Apple to serve as social commentary on the fact that we’re all living in our own social media silos online. Others may view it as a way for Apple TV+ to gin hype around one of its hottest summer shows before it all ends with the finale.

Tomayto, tomahto.

Either way, this marks the first time Apple has marketed one of its shows by just tweeting out a full episode. Viewing entirely on Twitter happens to be how I prefer to watch Christopher Nolan films. It’s a shame Apple didn’t land the deal over Oppenheimer now, isn’t it? They could have just tweeted it.

You can watch it here in its entirety:

3 days until the #Silo finale.



Here’s the entire first episode. pic.twitter.com/lIcTXCQ9D6 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) June 27, 2023

Anyway, if watching hour long videos on Twitter isn’t your jam, you can move to the big screen and watch the first episode of Silo for free anywhere with Apple’s TV app. I hear it’s easily the best Apple TV+ series that includes the rapper Common.

No word on if or when Apple plans to start tootin’ out full episodes of TV+ stuff on Mastodon.