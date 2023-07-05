 Skip to main content

Nomad launches limited edition ‘Blaze’ Apple Watch Sport Band [Hands-on]

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Jul 5 2023 - 8:32 am PT
Nomad Blaze Sport Band Apple Watch

Nomad has released its latest limited edition Apple Watch Sport Band today. The new “Blaze” variant is a sharp orange hue. Follow along for a hands-on look at this new Apple Watch band and why it’s become my go-to, even over Apple’s Sport Band.

I’ve been using the limited edition Blaze Sport Band with my Apple Watch Ultra. It has the same tried and true design and features as the existing Nomad Sport Band in the new limited edition colorway.

Nomad Sport Band specs

  • FKM fluoroelastomer rubber
  • 100% waterproof
  • Interior ventilation channels
  • Custom aluminum closure pin
  • 150mm size – “one size fits most” for 45 and 49mm Apple Watches
  • Designed for Apple Watch Ultra, Series 8, 7, 6, SE, and all previous versions of Apple Watch
  • Price: $60

Nomad’s limited edition Blaze is a vibrant orange but is a lighter shade than the company’s Ultra Orange Sport Band. Nomad says Blaze was “inspired by coastal California hues,” here’s how the two compare.

Nomad Blaze Sport Band Apple Watch vs ultra orange

As I shared when I previously reviewed the Nomad Sport Band, I like the pill-shaped closure pin design gives a more secure fit than the ball-shaped pin that Apple uses with its Sport Band. And the Nomad Sport Band offers full adjustability.

If you haven’t worn Nomad’s Sport Band, the ventilation channels really improve airflow compared to the flat design of Apple’s Sport Band and other similar bands.

Nomad’s Sport Bands have become my Apple Watch go-to for years and they’ve proved durable and comfortable in the long run.

Grab the limited edition Blaze

You can pick up the Nomad Blaze Sport Band for Apple Watch now for a limited time (all of the previous limited edition colors have sold out quickly).

It’s made for 45/49 mm Apple Watches in the M/L 150mm size (fits most wrists), priced at $60. Other colors include Lunar Gray, Ash Green, Dune, Marine Blue, Ultra Orange, and Black.

Nomad Blaze Apple Watch Sport Band back
