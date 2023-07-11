Whodunnit comedy The Afterparty returns for season 2, here’s how to watch

Apple TV+ today premieres new episodes of the hit comedy series The Afterparty, returning for a second season. The show centers on a whodunnit mystery but with a twist — each episode is told through a different genre of cinema.

The Afterparty season two is a loose continuation of the season one story, viewers could easily pick up with the new season without having to watch all of season one before.

Season 2 sees Tiffany Haddish’s character return as the lead investigator Detective Danner, as well as the (now couple) Aniq and Zoe, played by Sam Richardson and Zoe Chao. However, the rest of the season 2 cast is all new featuring high-profile names including Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Elizabeth Perkins, Jack Whitehall, Ken Jeong and more.

The first season murder saw a celebrity pushed off a balcony during a high school reunion party. This time around, the murder happens during the course of Zoe’s sister’s wedding. The mystery unravels over the course of ten episodes, featuring genres including erotic thrillers, a Jane Austen romantic fable, an Ocean’s Eleven-esque heist, and more.

How to watch The Afterparty

You can watch The Afterparty exclusively on the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription. Watch Apple TV through devices like iPhone, iPad, Mac, Amazon Fire stick, Roku stick, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TVs and more. Android and PC users can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com.

The Afterparty season two premieres with the first two episodes today. The remainder of the ten-episode season will roll out weekly, each Wednesday, through September 6.

Other notable upcoming releases on Apple TV+ this month include a new season of sci-fi epic Foundation, a documentary on NBA legend Stephen Curry, and a comedic take on the 90’s Beanie Babies hype craze in The Beanie Bubble. Check out everything coming soon in our TV+ guide.