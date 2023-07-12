Best Apple Prime Day 2023 deals: M2 MacBook Air $949, Apple Watch Series 8 $280, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived, and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Bigger than ever this year, as the savings branch out from just Amazon and over to other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target – all of which have launched their own savings events to compete. Below, you’ll find all of the best Apple Prime Day 2023 deals across a range of categories, like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.
Best Prime Day deals now going live in summer sale
Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page throughout the week. That will include price drops on first-party products, like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.
Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals
It’s no surprise that Prime Day 2023 is delivering some deep discounts on Apple gear. The markdowns are still going live but have carried over to just about every corner of our favorite Cupertino company’s lineup. Over on the Apple front for Prime Day, 2023 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event, courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M2 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form factors, there are also the best discounts of the year on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and so much more.
Notable Mac discounts steal the show
- Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $399 off from $1,650
- Apple’s all-new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at $100 off all-time lows from $1,199
- Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air lands at new $949 all-time low after $150 Prime Day discount
- Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air has never sold for less with $249 discount to new $750 low
- Apple’s just-released M2 Max Mac Studio sees first discounts from $1,899 (Save up to $310)
- M2 Mac mini gets in on the Prime Day savings at $549, plus $150 off M2 Pro models
- Save $649 on Apple’s latest 24-inch M1 iMac at all-time lows starting from $930 (Refurb)
iPad markdowns abound
- Largest discount yet lands on Apple’s most compact iPad mini 6 at $380 (Reg. $499+)
- iPad Air 5 now up to $119 off as early Prime Day discounts start from $500
- Apple’s latest 10.9-inch iPad lands at new $380 all-time low for Prime Day at $69 off
Apple Watch discounts starting too
- Apple Watch Series 8 new all-time lows land for Prime Day from $280 (Save $119)
- Save $49 on Apple Watch SE 2 styles as new all-time lows start from $200
Prime Day deals land on Apple’s latest AirPods
- AirPods Pro 2 detect conversations, adapt audio to your surroundings, more at $199
- AirPods Max land at the best price of the year at $370 following $179 refurb discount
- AirPods 3 deliver Spatial Audio, ‘Hey Siri,’ and more for less at $139 low (Reg. $169), more
Save on official accessories, too
- Apple’s latest Magic Keyboards for M2 iPad Pro start at $246 for Prime Day (Reg. $299+)
- Apple Pencil 2 complements your new M2 iPad Pro at second-best price of $89 (Save $40)
- Save on nearly all of Apple’s official iPhone 14 series cases from $25 (Reg. $49+)
- Score an official USB-C Apple Watch Fast Charger at all-time low of $20 (Reg. $29)
- Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Charger falls to $45 (Reg. $59), other chargers from $15
Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.
- S7 Max Ultra: $1,000 (Reg. $1,300)
- S8: $600 (Reg. $750)
- Q5: $260 (Reg. $430)
- S7 MaxV Ultra: $1,060 (Reg. $1,400)
- Dyad Pro Stick Vacuum: $350 (Reg. $450)
- Q Revo: $700 (Reg. $900)
- S7 MaxV: $540 (Reg. $860)
Amazon sets the stage with Echo speakers and more
Despite other retailers looking to steal the spotlight, Prime Day 2023 is of course all about Amazon. So it’s no surprise to see that the company is setting the pace for all of the other discounts this week by marking down its own in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.
- New 2023 lows land on latest Echo speakers ahead of Prime Day from $18 (Reg. $40+)
- Amazon’s note-taking Kindle Scribe reader just hit the best price ever from $255 (Reg. up to $370)
- Brand new Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet hits all-time low at $150 ($80 off), plus more from $40
- All-time lows hit Amazon’s flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max, plus more from $15 (55% off)
- Amazon smart home from $13: Rare $28 low on no-touch soap dispenser, thermostat, more
- All-new Ring Doorbell falls to $130 low, plus more early Prime Day smart home deals from $30
Featured deal: Another favorite robotic vacuum company at 9to5 is getting in on the savings for Prime Day, with Dreamtech offering an assortment of both robot cleaners and more traditional counterparts. Here are some of our favorites, which are even better values now that our exclusive code takes an extra 5% off when you use DM9255off.
Google discounts land alongside Android favorites
Not to be outdone, Google is also rolling out some of the best discounts of the year in honor of Prime Day this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.
Google releases
- Google’s Pixel 7 Pro gets in on the Prime Day all-time low at $649 (Save $250), Pixel 6a at $249
- Pixel 7a lands at $449 all-time low with second-ever cash discount, Pixel 7 at $499 (Save $100)
- Pixel Watch joins in on the Google Prime Day deals with all-time low drop to $250 (Save $100)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro have never sold for less with ANC in tow at $133 (Reg. $200)
- Cool off with a $45 discount on Google’s Matter-enabled Nest Thermostat at $85 low
- Google’s latest Nest WiFi Pro systems have never sold for less from $220 (Reg. $300+)
- Google’s latest Nest Hub 2nd Gen sees first discount in months at $55 (Reg. $100)
- New 2023 lows arrive on Google’s latest Nest Cams: Doorbell Battery $120, Outdoor Cam $120, more from $70
Discounts from OnePlus, Samsung, and more
- Samsung Galaxy Gold Box goes live! Z Fold 4 now $1,100, S23 Ultra $250 off, more all-time lows
- Fitbit Versa 4 falls to new all-time low at $140 (Reg. $200), plus other Fitbit wearables from $80
- Samsung’s latest 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S8+ now $300 off for Prime Day at $600, more from $80
- OnePlus 11 5G sees $100 early Prime Day deal to $600 low, OnePlus 10T hits $400, more
- Motorola’s all-new razr+ foldable will be $150 off on Prime Day, if you sign up now
- New all-time lows land on Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 now starting at $160 (Reg. $280+)
- New 2023 low lands on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 with ANC at $84 (Reg. $150)
General tech:
As far as other technology goes, Prime Day is usually one of the best times of the year, and 2022 is of course no exception. This time around, you’ll be able to save on the latest from brands like Samsung, Sony, Eve, Philips Hue, JBL, Nintendo, and many others. Our favorite discounts live so far are detailed down below, most of which are sitting at new all-time lows.
- Anker’s annual Prime Day sale live with 15W MagSafe stands, GaN chargers, power banks, more from $15
- Satechi gets in on the summer savings with 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale
- DJI’s new Mini 3 Pro drone includes a DJI RC controller at new $693.50 low (Reg. $909)
- Nomad launches 30% off anniversary sale on entire collection of Apple accessories
- Play PlayStation games on your Android device with the first deal on BACKBONE One at $70 (Reg. $100)
- Dock your entire Apple kit on Twelve South’s 3-in-1 HiRise 3 MagSafe charger at $70
- Nintendo’s Switch OLED comes bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe at $375 ($410 value)
- Samsung’s popular M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect Mac companion at $300 low (Save $200)
- Rare home studio deals: Focusrite Scarlett interface all-time low, Shure MV7 USB Mic $50 off, Apogee, and more
- OWC’s latest all-metal 11-port 8K Thunderbolt 4 Dock for MacBook hits new $280 low ($70 off)
- Smartphone Accessories: Belkin 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand $22 (Reg. $30), more
- Sony’s gorgeous glass tube Bluetooth speaker with candle LED now $248 (Reg. $348), plus more
- Best price ever just hit Elgato’s fantastic customizable Stream Deck MK.2 at $110
- Roku Prime Day deals now live at 2023 lows: Streambar hits $90, more from $19 (Reg. $30+)
Headphones
- Beats Studio Buds+ see first discount to $150 with transparent design, plus other Beats all-time lows
- Sony’s world-class noise cancelling headphones now up to $100 off, deals from $38
- Bose Headphones 700 now start from $249 as best prices of the year land from $379
Smart Home gear:
- Nanoleaf Prime Day deals land on modular HomeKit lighting kits, new Matter gear, more from $16
- Philips Hue HomeKit lighting bundles go on sale for Prime Day from $59 all-time lows (Reg. $85+)
- August’s HomeKit Smart Lock brings Siri to the front door at the $161 Amazon 2023 low, more from $140
- Massive Prime Day smart home sale up to 45% off from $10: TP-Link, August HomeKit locks, bulbs, plugs, andmore
- Wyze Cam Pan v3 sees first discount for Prime Day, dropping to $32 (Save 30%)
- Rachio lawn care gear up to 30% off for Prime Day: Hose controller, sprinkler systems, more
- Airthings smart carbon dioxide air quality monitors up to 35% off for Prime Day from $120
- Level’s invisible Bolt smart lock brings HomeKit to the front door at $159.50 (Reg. $200)
- Save $80 on August’s HomeKit Smart Lock and Keypad bundle at $190 today, more from $50
- Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip is one of the first of its kind with Matter support at $48
- Lutron’s popular Caseta smart HomeKit dimmer switches, starter kits, more on sale from $23
- TP-Link’s latest Matter HomeKit Smart Plugs hit new lows: 2-pack $32, 4-pack $55, more
- Control your outdoor lights with Siri using TP-Link’s dual HomeKit plug down at $24 today
- Philips Hue’s Gradient Ambiance Lightstrip has addressable RGB illumination at $116
Hard drives, storage, and more:
- Synology NAS Prime Day deals now live: 5-bay DS1522+ $560, DS723+ $360, more from $240
- Load up your NAS with WD’s purpose-built RED Plus/Pro HDDs from new $123 lows (As low as $16/TB)
- First price drop hits WD’s new C50 1TB Xbox expansion card to match Seagate’s Prime Day deal at $140
- Amazon Prime Day portable SSD and microSD deals now live from $10: Samsung, WD, Crucial, and more
- Best Prime Day internal SSD deals: New Gen5 Crucial 12,400MB/s $168, WD_BLACK, more
- Rare all-time low hits Seagate’s 1TB Xbox Series X|S Expansion Card at $140 shipped
- WD_BLACK SN850X internal SSDs just landed at new Amazon all-time lows from $55
- Samsung’s travel-ready rubberized T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD returns to $75 Amazon low
- CORSAIR’s heatsink 7,100MB/s Internal SSDs have never sold for less, now starting at $68
- WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB SSD Game Dock with Thunderbolt 3 down at $401 ($150+ off)
- Crucial aluminum core 1TB X8 portable SSD returns to one of its best prices at $69 shipped
- Seagate’s 7,300MB/s FireCuda Gen4 Heatsink SSDs upgrade your rig at new lows from $57
- PNY delivers notable bang for your buck with new lows on its 7,500MB/s Gen4 SSDs from $60
Best Prime Day 2023 fashion deals:
- Nike offers up to 60% off hundreds of new markdowns from $10: Air Max, Dri-FIT, more
- Amazon starts an early adidas Flash Sale with up to 65% off original prices from $7
- TravisMathew Anniversary Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Polos, T-shirts, shorts, more
- Sperry offers an extra 20% off sale items: Boat shoes, sneakers, sandals, more
- Joe’s New Balance Warehouse Event takes 60% off + extra 40% off 3 items or more
- Merrell Semi-Annual Sale takes up to 50% off hundreds of styles: Sandals, boots, more
Frequently Asked Questions:
Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and will run through the following day on July 12. The 48 hours of deals will likely spill over into the rest of the week as top brands keep the discounts rolling.
Nearly every single product category will be seeing steep discounts through Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. Though highlights take the form of tech, home goods, fashion, toys, and more.
Largely, yes. Amazon limits many of its Prime Day deals to members of its two-day subscription service, though some offers are available for all shoppers.
Yes! 9to5Toys scours Amazon and the web for all of the best deals. While these summer sales may not have the best reputation, the deals that we do share are often times new all-time lows, the best of the year, or just rare chances to save on hard-to-find gear.
