Sales tax holiday: Apple details available for first six states

Sales tax holidays are a great time to buy Apple products in some US states, providing worthwhile savings. Apple has now posted details for the first six states, and we’re expecting either three or four more to follow …

Tax-free shopping is available both online and in stores. You’ll want to note the dates in your diary as some participating states give you as little as two or three days …

What’s a sales tax holiday?

Sales tax holidays are a way for US states to encourage spending on product categories they consider essential or desirable for citizens to own. These can range from emergency generators through school supplies to computers.

New York was the first state to enact a sales tax holiday in 1997, with other states following suit.

There are different eligibility dates in each participating state, starting from Friday.

Sales tax holiday: Apple products

Different states offer tax-free shopping for different product categories, and there are also maximum spend limits in many states. Here are the details Apple has posted so far:

Alabama

Dates: July 21–23

Maximum total spend: $750

Eligible products:

Computers and accessories under $750 Mac computers iPad models Accessories (purchased with computer) Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Monitors

Printers

Computer storage media, diskettes, compact disks

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)

Arkansas

Dates: August 5–6

Maximum total spend: Unlimited

Eligible products:

All Mac computers

All iPad models

All iPhone models

Printers

Accessories Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays



Florida

Dates: July 24–August 6

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers under $1500 Mac computers iPad models

Accessories and other products under $1500 Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Headphones RAM Storage Microphones Printers Computer cables Routers Scanners Hard drives Nonrecreational software Computer batteries AppleCare (when sold with and for eligible items)



Missouri

Dates: August 4–6

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers under $1500 Mac computers iPad models

Accessories and other products under $1500 Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers RAM upgrades Storage drives Microphones Printers Routers Scanners Hard drives (including Apple TV) Flash drives

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational) under $350

Tennessee

Dates: July 28–30

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers and accessories under $1500 Mac computers iPad models Accessories and other products (purchased with computer) Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Cables Scanners



West Virginia

Dates: August 4–7

Maximum total spend: $500

Eligible products:

iPad models under $500

Other states expected to follow

Based on qualifying products listed by other states, we would expect either three or four additional states to be added.

The following states are participating, with product categories covering some Apple products:

Massachusetts

New Jersey

New Mexico

South Carolina

However, for some reason New Jersey was not listed by Apple last year, despite offering tax-free shopping of up to $3000 in the computing category.

Apple links to the relevant state websites to enable you to check the full terms and conditions.