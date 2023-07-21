Pitaka launches brand new Dreamland series bands for all Apple Watches [Hands-on]

Pitaka recently released their Weaving+ series offering specially designed cases where they collab with creative artists to develop unique designs using their aramid fiber materials. They followed that up with their new Dreamland series for Apple Watch and Apple Watch Ultra inspired by architectural geniuses like Antoni Gaudi and Ricardo Bofill.

Pitaka’s Weaving+ series

In 2023, PITAKA launched an exciting art collection called Weaving+. This collection, including both limited and unlimited editions (with “Dreamland” being one of the latter). Weaving+ isn’t just an extension of PITAKA’s classic stuff, it’s a new creative energy to their products. They’ve partnered with artists to weave high-performance materials, shaking up the traditional ways things are made and opening up the world to the idea of pixel art weaving. The combination of the aramid fiber material and the weaving allows them to come up with some unique looks that I personally haven’t seen before. The images below were part of their original Weaving+ Burning Sunset Series for iPhone 15 lineup. Absolutely stunning.

Dreamland Apple Watch bands

The new Dreamland Apple Watch bands are extremely unique and not just because of the way they look. The first thing I want to bring up is the unboxing experience. When I got the packaging in the mail, I noticed the box was relatively big compared to other Apple Watch band packaging, but I found out there is a good reason for that. When you open the box, you are great with the actual band sections, and you get a Rubik’s Cube that has been made to match the branding and color of the watch bands. I thought this was a nice little add on, which is part of the normal retail packaging. So if you are a fan of Rubik’s Cubes, this is a nice collectible.

Included in the packaging are all the tools you need to adjust the sizing of the band, as well as modified connectors that you can change out if you have the smaller 42mm Apple Watch.

Hands-on review

The first thing I noticed with the band is just how light it is – extremely light. I was expecting it to be heavier because it comes in links, just as a metal band would, so I associated the links to be made of heavier metal. It was a great surprise to feel how light it was because I love the look but also don’t want to change it out every time I go on a run. The fact that these are made out of that same aramid fiber material is what allows it to be so lightweight.

I thought using the band to sleep with would be uncomfortable, but again the lightweight nature of the material makes it easy to use while sleeping, working out, running, and just for regular everyday use. The metal clasp has also been very sturdy and when it clasps, you feel confident that it won’t come undone.

The design itself is also unique. It comes in two different variations – the “Mosiac” version inspired by Antoni Gaudi and the “Stairs” version inspired by Ricardo Bofill. Both of these gentlemen are world-renowned architects. Both of these variations are great products, but I personally lean toward the Mosiac version just because of the colors. But that is just preference – from a material and function standpoint, these are identically well-built.

Wrap-up

When it comes to Apple Watch bands there are infinite options and countless price points. At the end of the day, it comes down to preference and what situations you will be using each band for. Pitaka’s new Dreamland offering, I think, gives customers a happy medium between a comfortable, lightweight band, and a premium look and feel. You get the premium look of a link band, a unique look, and also the versatility of a sports band due to its lightweight nature. I will be using the Mosiac band for the immediate future.

These bands are currently available directly on Pitaka’s website, and the price is $129.99. Again you get the band, the tools need to adjust sizing, extra links, and the Rubik’s Cube.

What do you think of the look and feel of these bands? Is this something you would get? Have you tried aramid fiber material yet? Let’s discuss in the comments below!