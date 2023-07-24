Sales tax holiday: Apple details now available for all 10 states [U]

Update: Details for all 10 states are now online.

Tax-free shopping is available both online and in stores. You’ll want to note the dates in your diary as some participating states give you as little as two or three days.

Sales tax holidays are a great time to buy Apple products in some US states, providing worthwhile savings. Apple has now posted details for the first six states, and we’re expecting either three or four more to follow …

What’s a sales tax holiday?

Sales tax holidays are a way for US states to encourage spending on product categories they consider essential or desirable for citizens to own. These can range from emergency generators through school supplies to computers.

New York was the first state to enact a sales tax holiday in 1997, with other states following suit.

There are different eligibility dates in each participating state, starting from Friday.

Sales tax holiday: Apple products

Different states offer tax-free shopping for different product categories, and there are also maximum spend limits in many states. Here are the details Apple has posted:

Alabama

Dates: July 21–23

Maximum total spend: $750

Eligible products:

Computers and accessories under $750 Mac computers iPad models Accessories (purchased with computer) Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Monitors

Printers

Computer storage media, diskettes, compact disks

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)

Arkansas

Dates: August 5–6

Maximum total spend: Unlimited

Eligible products:

All Mac computers

All iPad models

All iPhone models

Printers

Accessories Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays



Florida

Dates: July 24–August 6

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers under $1500 Mac computers iPad models

Accessories and other products under $1500 Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Headphones RAM Storage Microphones Printers Computer cables Routers Scanners Hard drives Nonrecreational software Computer batteries AppleCare (when sold with and for eligible items)



Massachusetts

Dates: August 12-13

Maximum total spend: $2500

Eligible products:

All hardware purchases

Missouri

Dates: August 4–6

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers under $1500 Mac computers iPad models

Accessories and other products under $1500 Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers RAM upgrades Storage drives Microphones Printers Routers Scanners Hard drives (including Apple TV) Flash drives

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational) under $350

New Jersey

Dates: August 26–September 4

Maximum total spend: $3000

Eligible products:

Computers under $3000 Mac computers iPad models



Accessories and other products under $1000 (for school use only) RAM Flash drives Printers Printer supplies



New Mexico

Dates: August 4–6

Maximum total spend: $1000

Eligible products:

Computers under $1000 Mac computers iPad models

Accessories and other products under $500 Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays Speakers Computer cables RAM Microphones Routers Hard drives (including Apple TV) Flash drives Printers Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)



South Carolina

Dates: August 4–6

Maximum total spend: Unlimited

Eligible products:

All Mac computers

All iPad models

Printers

Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)

Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)

Accessories and other products (purchased with computer) Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Displays Scanners Speakers

AirPods (for school use only)

Headphones (for school use only)

Flash drives (for school use only)

Tennessee

Dates: July 28–30

Maximum total spend: $1500

Eligible products:

Computers and accessories under $1500 Mac computers iPad models Accessories and other products (purchased with computer) Displays Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers Cables Scanners



West Virginia

Dates: August 4–7

Maximum total spend: $500

Eligible products:

iPad models under $500

Apple links to the relevant state websites to enable you to check the full terms and conditions.