Sales tax holiday: Apple details now available for all 10 states [U]

Tax-free shopping is available both online and in stores. You’ll want to note the dates in your diary as some participating states give you as little as two or three days.
Sales tax holidays are a great time to buy Apple products in some US states, providing worthwhile savings. Apple has now posted details for the first six states, and we’re expecting either three or four more to follow …
What’s a sales tax holiday?
Sales tax holidays are a way for US states to encourage spending on product categories they consider essential or desirable for citizens to own. These can range from emergency generators through school supplies to computers.
New York was the first state to enact a sales tax holiday in 1997, with other states following suit.
There are different eligibility dates in each participating state, starting from Friday.
Sales tax holiday: Apple products
Different states offer tax-free shopping for different product categories, and there are also maximum spend limits in many states. Here are the details Apple has posted:
Alabama
Dates: July 21–23
Maximum total spend: $750
Eligible products:
- Computers and accessories under $750
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories (purchased with computer)
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Speakers
- Monitors
- Printers
- Computer storage media, diskettes, compact disks
- Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)
Arkansas
Dates: August 5–6
Maximum total spend: Unlimited
Eligible products:
- All Mac computers
- All iPad models
- All iPhone models
- Printers
- Accessories
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Displays
Florida
Dates: July 24–August 6
Maximum total spend: $1500
Eligible products:
- Computers under $1500
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories and other products under $1500
- Displays
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Speakers
- Headphones
- RAM
- Storage
- Microphones
- Printers
- Computer cables
- Routers
- Scanners
- Hard drives
- Nonrecreational software
- Computer batteries
- AppleCare (when sold with and for eligible items)
Massachusetts
Dates: August 12-13
Maximum total spend: $2500
Eligible products:
- All hardware purchases
Missouri
Dates: August 4–6
Maximum total spend: $1500
Eligible products:
- Computers under $1500
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories and other products under $1500
- Displays
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Speakers
- RAM upgrades
- Storage drives
- Microphones
- Printers
- Routers
- Scanners
- Hard drives (including Apple TV)
- Flash drives
- Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational) under $350
New Jersey
Dates: August 26–September 4
Maximum total spend: $3000
Eligible products:
- Computers under $3000
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories and other products under $1000 (for school use only)
- RAM
- Flash drives
- Printers
- Printer supplies
New Mexico
Dates: August 4–6
Maximum total spend: $1000
Eligible products:
- Computers under $1000
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories and other products under $500
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Displays
- Speakers
- Computer cables
- RAM
- Microphones
- Routers
- Hard drives (including Apple TV)
- Flash drives
- Printers
- Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)
South Carolina
Dates: August 4–6
Maximum total spend: Unlimited
Eligible products:
- All Mac computers
- All iPad models
- Printers
- Printer supplies (e.g., Lifeprint paper)
- Apple and third-party software (nonrecreational)
- Accessories and other products (purchased with computer)
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Displays
- Scanners
- Speakers
- AirPods (for school use only)
- Headphones (for school use only)
- Flash drives (for school use only)
Tennessee
Dates: July 28–30
Maximum total spend: $1500
Eligible products:
- Computers and accessories under $1500
- Mac computers
- iPad models
- Accessories and other products (purchased with computer)
- Displays
- Keyboards
- Mice
- Apple Pencil
- Speakers
- Cables
- Scanners
West Virginia
Dates: August 4–7
Maximum total spend: $500
Eligible products:
- iPad models under $500
Apple links to the relevant state websites to enable you to check the full terms and conditions.
