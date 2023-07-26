Apple has deployed nearly $1.5 billion to help address the housing crisis in California, over 40,000 people assisted so far

Back in 2019, Apple announced a $2.5 billion plan to help address the housing crisis in California in partnership with the state government. Each year, the company shares an update on its progress.

By the numbers, here’s how Apple’s mission with the state of California has gone so far:

Nearly $1.5 billion have been deployed so far

Over 40,000 Californians have accessed affordable housing and resources with the help of the program

Nearly 20,000 people have benefited from new homes created through the partnership

Nearly 24,000 people have benefited from direct financial assistance from Destination: Home with Apple’s support

Over 1,000 new homes, including The Kelsey in San Francisco, have been created through Apple’s partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley

The Kelsey in San Francisco is a “fully accessible, disability-forward apartment building” developed through the public-private partnership between Apple and Housing Trust Silicon Valley.

Two buildings are already in operation, five developments are complete or nearly complete, and an additional six developments are under construction.

When complete, The Kelsey in San Francisco will also be home to a “ground-level commercial space for green businesses that employ people of all abilities, incomes, and backgrounds.”

You can read the full update on Apple’s efforts to help California combat the housing crisis in their home state here.

