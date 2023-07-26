 Skip to main content

Apple has deployed nearly $1.5 billion to help address the housing crisis in California, over 40,000 people assisted so far

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Jul 26 2023 - 7:42 am PT
0 Comments

Back in 2019, Apple announced a $2.5 billion plan to help address the housing crisis in California in partnership with the state government. Each year, the company shares an update on its progress.

By the numbers, here’s how Apple’s mission with the state of California has gone so far:

  • Nearly $1.5 billion have been deployed so far
  • Over 40,000 Californians have accessed affordable housing and resources with the help of the program
  • Nearly 20,000 people have benefited from new homes created through the partnership
  • Nearly 24,000 people have benefited from direct financial assistance from Destination: Home with Apple’s support
  • Over 1,000 new homes, including The Kelsey in San Francisco, have been created through Apple’s partnership with Housing Trust Silicon Valley

The Kelsey in San Francisco is a “fully accessible, disability-forward apartment building” developed through the public-private partnership between Apple and Housing Trust Silicon Valley.

Two buildings are already in operation, five developments are complete or nearly complete, and an additional six developments are under construction.

When complete, The Kelsey in San Francisco will also be home to a “ground-level commercial space for green businesses that employ people of all abilities, incomes, and backgrounds.”

You can read the full update on Apple’s efforts to help California combat the housing crisis in their home state here.

More

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

California

California

Author

Avatar for Zac Hall Zac Hall

Zac covers Apple news, hosts the 9to5Mac Happy Hour podcast, and created SpaceExplored.com.