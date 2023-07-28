‘Hello Kitty and Friends’ life simulation game comes to Apple Arcade

Apple has announced that a “Hello Kitty and Friends” life simulation game is available on Apple Arcade from today …

Apple said that you can play solo or with a friend, with more than 40 hours of gameplay available.

With her iconic bow and supercute charm, Hello Kitty has captivated hearts and minds across generations and cultures. Starting today, players can join Hello Kitty and Friends on a grand adventure to restore an abandoned theme park to its former glory. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a life simulation game where players will build friendships with their favorite Sanrio characters, like Kuromi, Badtz-Maru, and Cinnamoroll, as they explore a massive island with a magical underwater world filled with puzzles, challenges, and mysterious treasures. The game has more than 40 hours of gameplay, with more to be added over time. Hello Kitty Island Adventure is available only on Apple Arcade. Players can invite a friend into the game to play together, or play solo, as they traverse through a gorgeous world teeming with adorable creatures, delicious food, and many mysteries to unravel. They will discover unique stories, participate in fun mini-games, solve challenging puzzles, and uncover rare treasures to create the ultimate island paradise. “We set out to create a game that Hello Kitty and Friends fans would love — an open world adventure combined with the cozy, customizable life simulation gameplay that delivers a deep and captivating experience, all wrapped in the incomparable charm of Sanrio’s beloved cast,” said Julian Farrior, founder of game developer Sunblink. “It’s an ongoing living world that will continue to honor and celebrate what fans love most about Hello Kitty.”

Sanrio said that the game promoted friendship and positive connections, in alignment with core values of friendship, kindness, and inclusivity.

Apple Arcade costs $4.99/month in a subscription that can be used by a family of up to six. There are now over 200 titles, without any ads or additional costs.