Samba de Amigo is one of four new games coming to Apple Arcade this month

SEGA’s classic rhythm game Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is one of four new games coming to Apple Arcade this month.

SEGA says that the revival version is exclusive to Apple’s streaming games service, and includes new songs and a brand-new Story Mode …

SEGA described the game as a modern take on a classic.

“Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is coming soon to Apple Arcade with exciting new songs and a series first Story Mode only found on the service,” said Ian Curran, president and chief operating officer of SEGA of America. “Apple Arcade has been a great home to many of our hit franchises, including Sonic, Football Manager, and now Samba de Amigo. It’s given us an opportunity to focus on creating the best games for a whole new audience of mobile players, and we’re looking forward to seeing fans of the series and newcomers enjoy this modern take on one of our classic games.”

Apple also announced three more games, coming at some point this month.

Jump into exciting new puzzle games Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build, as well as unique indie game finity., a thoughtfully handcrafted experience that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games.

The company name-checked some existing games on the platform, and announced a new Back-to-School Style Squad event.

Apple Arcade gives a family of up to six people access to more than 200 games for one monthly fee.

With new titles added each month, players can kick back this summer and discover their next favorite game on Apple Arcade, free from interruptions from ads and in-app purchases. Apple Arcade also offers a fun and safe gaming experience for users of all ages, adhering to Apple’s high standards of privacy.