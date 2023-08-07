Apple Music subscribers are discovering a new station today called, er, Discovery Station. Apple has also updated the animated artwork for [Your name’s] Station in Apple Music to match.

Apple Music users have reported spotting the Discovery Station off and on over the last year or so. The new feature appears to have been in testing for quite some time before becoming globally available today.

Discovery Station is algorithmically based on a user’s music taste similar to [Your name’s] Station.

The key difference with the new station, however, is that it shouldn’t play songs from your library or playlists. [Your name’s] Station, on the other hand, frequently mixes music the service thinks you’ll like with artists and songs you’ve played before.

Unlike playlists, stations in Apple Music have no track limit and are always changing. Apple Music also features a handful of playlists that update weekly and feature 25 songs each. The most comparable to the new Discovery Station is called New Music Mix.

Put another way, Discovery Station is like New Music Mix, but 100 million possible songs always instead of 25 songs weekly. Discovery Station and the revamped [Your name’s] Station are rolling out worldwide now.