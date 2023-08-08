Apple releases new AirPods developer beta firmware for iOS 17

In addition to iOS 17 developer beta 5, Apple has issued a new round of AirPods developer beta firmware.

AirPods beta firmware is required along with iOS 17 beta to test pre-release features coming to AirPods next month. For example, AirPods Pro 2 will be gain these five new features and enhancements:

Adaptive Audio

Conversation Awareness

Click to Mute/Unmute

Improved Automatic Switching

Personalized Volume

The new beta firmware, build 6A5289c, is available for AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. Not all new features are available on all models.

Want to try the AirPods beta and haven’t yet? Follow our 128-step guide to see what the fuss is all about. Kidding, it’s only 19 steps. Gotcha again, it’s just 3 steps. OK, no, seriously, it’s 19 steps. Good luck!