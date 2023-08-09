 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 Pro rumored to feature 6GB of RAM and an extra GPU core

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 9 2023 - 10:51 am PT
As has been reported many times, the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to be equipped with a new A17 Bionic chip manufactured with a 3nm fabrication process. A new rumor today sheds further light on what to expect from the iPhone 15 Pro specs, including details on the amount of RAM.

According to a new rumor posted to Twitter by URedditor, the A17 Bionic chip will feature a 6-core CPU and a 6-core GPU. The current A16 Bionic chip features a 6-core CPU and 6-core GPU, so that’s an increase of one GPU core for iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max users.

Additionally, the A17 Bionic’s CPU will feature a maximum clock speed of 3.70 GHz, an increase from 3.46GHz of the A16 Bionic chip.

Perhaps most notably, today’s leak suggests that the A17 Bionic chip will be paired with 6GB of RAM – matching the A16 Bionic chip. This counteracts earlier rumors, which suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro would feature an upgraded 8GB of RAM. This Twitter leaker says that they’ve “only seen 6GB so far” and notes that 8GB seems “unlikely, but maybe not impossible.”

As expected, the A17 Bionic chip will only be used in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use last year’s A16 chip, which is what’s currently used in the iPhone 14 Pro.

The combination of the increased maximum clock speed, the extra GPU core, and the new 3nm fabrication process should make for notable improvements to performance and efficiency for the iPhone 15 Pro.

As always, Apple may strike its own balance between efficiency and performance improvements. The company could lean more heavily into efficiency, thereby focusing on things like battery life improvements and opting for smaller performance gains. It could also do the inverse and keep battery life and efficiency roughly the same, while drastically increasing performance capabilities.

