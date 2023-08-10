Analysts won’t stop suggesting that Apple is buying Disney

What’s the fastest way to lose Bob Iger’s attention? Try asking him if Apple is buying Disney.

The Disney CEO will sooner tell you the roadmap for Apple Vision Pro than he is to entertain this never-ending story that analysts keep trying to sell.

After leaving retirement to once again lead Disney, Iger found it necessary to tell employees that Apple wasn’t buying Disney last November.

Turns out Bob was right.

There’s been no “Apple buys smaller technology companies from time to time and we generally do not discuss our purpose or plans” statement from Apple about buying Disney.

Wait, there was that one acquisition right after WWDC in June. Was that Disney? No? A military AR headset company? Gotcha, that’s right.

Yet the analysts keep saying Apple is buying Disney, and Apple keeps not buying Disney. What gives?

The most recent waste of everyone’s time occurred on Wednesday during Disney’s quarterly earnings call with analysts.

Bob Iger somehow spent the entire conference call not once mentioning that Apple was buying Disney. Michael Morris from Guggenheim Partners clearly had enough. He popped the question to Bob just before the curtain closed on the call.

“So on the theme of considering options for Disney, there was an article published recently that speculated that the entire company could be sold to a larger technology company,” Morris stated. “So Bob, my straightforward question is, do you see a plausible scenario where the entire company would be sold?”

In typical fashion, there were seven more questions snuck in to the one question each exchange before Bob responded.

“I — Michael, I just am not going to speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company, whether a technology company or not,” Iger insisted. “Obviously, anyone who wants to speculate about these things would have to immediately consider the global regulatory environment. I’ll say no more than that. It’s just — it’s not something that we obsess about.”

So there you have it. Apple is buying Disney as soon as the global regulatory environment loosens up. Straight from the Bob’s mouth. Or at least that’s what analysts who can’t stop daydreaming about it will hear.

(Seriously, it never stops.)