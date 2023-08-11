 Skip to main content

‘iTunes Movie Trailers’ app going away after over a decade

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Aug 11 2023 - 12:36 pm PT
2 Comments

You probably haven’t used it for years, but one of the oldest Apple apps for iPhone and iPad is going away. Apple is migrating the iTunes Movie Trailers app, first released in 2011, to being a built-in feature of the TV app, officially marking the end of an era.

This story is supported by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates five different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing businesses and schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage, and protect all their Apple devices. Over 38,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management, and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.

“This

Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels first pointed out that Apple had added a new banner to the iTunes Movies Trailers website saying: “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” Users on Reddit then noticed that the same banner had started appearing within the iPhone and iPad versions of the iTunes Movies Trailers apps.

With that change, Apple has now started rolling out a new “Movie & TV Trailers” section to the TV app starting on Apple TV. A screenshot shared on Reddit shows the updated design, which offers a tiled interface of trailers for the latest trailers that are available to watch. The new section is located in the “Store” interface of the TV app, which means it’s pretty hidden and most users won’t naturally come across it on their own.

The migration from the iTunes Movie Trailers app seems to be in the very, very early stages. On iPhone and iPad, for example, tapping the banner in the original iTunes Movies Trailers app doesn’t actually do anything. We expect that this will change over time, and once the transition is complete, Apple will stop supporting the standalone app for trailers as well as the web version.

While Apple has maintained the dedicated iTunes Movie Trailers app for over a decade, it’s largely become neglected. Trailers for movies and TV shows are now easily accessible in other places, such as on individual content pages in the TV app. Still, it’s nice to see that Apple is committed to offering a dedicated interface for browsing trailers – even if it’s not separated into its own app.

Follow Chance: ThreadsTwitterInstagram, and Mastodon

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Chance Miller Chance Miller

Chance is an editor for the entire 9to5 network and covers the latest Apple news for 9to5Mac.

Tips, questions, typos to chance@9to5mac.com