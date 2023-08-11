‘iTunes Movie Trailers’ app going away after over a decade

You probably haven’t used it for years, but one of the oldest Apple apps for iPhone and iPad is going away. Apple is migrating the iTunes Movie Trailers app, first released in 2011, to being a built-in feature of the TV app, officially marking the end of an era.

Stephen Hackett at 512 Pixels first pointed out that Apple had added a new banner to the iTunes Movies Trailers website saying: “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movie Trailers.” Users on Reddit then noticed that the same banner had started appearing within the iPhone and iPad versions of the iTunes Movies Trailers apps.

With that change, Apple has now started rolling out a new “Movie & TV Trailers” section to the TV app starting on Apple TV. A screenshot shared on Reddit shows the updated design, which offers a tiled interface of trailers for the latest trailers that are available to watch. The new section is located in the “Store” interface of the TV app, which means it’s pretty hidden and most users won’t naturally come across it on their own.

The migration from the iTunes Movie Trailers app seems to be in the very, very early stages. On iPhone and iPad, for example, tapping the banner in the original iTunes Movies Trailers app doesn’t actually do anything. We expect that this will change over time, and once the transition is complete, Apple will stop supporting the standalone app for trailers as well as the web version.

While Apple has maintained the dedicated iTunes Movie Trailers app for over a decade, it’s largely become neglected. Trailers for movies and TV shows are now easily accessible in other places, such as on individual content pages in the TV app. Still, it’s nice to see that Apple is committed to offering a dedicated interface for browsing trailers – even if it’s not separated into its own app.

