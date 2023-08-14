All of Monday’s best Apple deals are now live and headlined by the best discounts of the year on Apple’s official Space Black Mac accessories. All starting from $80, the savings carry over to an all-time low on Anker’s 30W Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger at $17. Then go check out LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitor now that it’s $100 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s black Mac accessories fall to new lows

Starting off the work week today, Amazon is marking down all three of Apple’s official Space Black Mac accessories. Each one is landing at the best price of the year, arriving well under previous discounts in the process. Shipping is free across the board, too. Leading the way, Apple’s new Black Magic Keyboard with Touch ID is down to a new all-time low of $150. It typically sells for $199, and is now $49 off thanks to the best discount to date. Today’s offer is notably well below our previous mention, with one of the year’s only other discounts landing at $190. Head below for a closer look as all three of the workstation upgrades.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard elevates your desktop workstation with a metal build that complements the rest of your devices. This model in particular sports black keys to pair with the brand’s latest scissor key switches underneath. Perfect for paring with Mac or iPad, there’s Lightning port on the front to top off the rechargeable battery that rounds out the package alongside a built-in Touch ID sensor.

Anker’s 30W Nano 3 GaN USB-C charger hits $17

One of Anker’s latest chargers, the new Nano 3 GaN charger is the perfect companion to your new iPhone – whether it has a Lightning port or a new USB-C slot come next month. Now it’s going on sale courtesy of Amazon, dropping down to $17. Normally fetching $23, today’s offer takes 26% off all five styles of the new charger while delivering one of the best prices ever. It’s $1.50 under our previous mention, too. This is one of our favorite chargers on the market, and we previously took a hands-on look in a Tested with 9to5Toys review to reach that conclusion.

Anker’s new GaN charger arrives as the Nano 3, which comes in one of five colorways. Launching right beside the iPhone 14 series last fall, the power adapter has some matching designs that can dish out 30W of power to Apple’s latest devices and plenty of other gadgets over the single USB-C port. It sports a folding plug design for easily stowing away in your everyday carry, and packs other features like Anker’s ActiveShield tech to defend against overheating while maxing out its charging capacity on MacBooks and more.

LG’s unique DualUp 16:18 USB-C monitor now $100 off

Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on the LG DualUp Monitor with Ergo mount. Delivering one of the most unique form-factors we’ve seen from a desktop display, the DualUp now sells for $597. It typically fetches $700, and is now paired with $103 in savings. Today’s offer lands at $5 under our previous mention while also coming within $2 of the all-time low from all the way back in February.

Arriving with a unique 16:18 aspect ratio, the new LG DualUp Monitor comes centered around a 28-inch panel that is effectively just a pair of 1440p display stacks on top of each other. Straight out of the 1990s, the vertical form-factor comes backed by one of LG’s popular Ergo mounts for attaching to your desk and adjusting the height or position. Alongside its dual HDMI 2.0 ports, there’s also a USB-C slot that makes this ideal for MacBooks, especially thanks to its 90W power delivery capabilities. You can also learn all about the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

