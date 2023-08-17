All of Thursday’s best discounts are now on tap today and headlined by Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad. Now at the best price of the year of $250, the savings are joined by much of the same low on the official Apple Watch Alpine Loop band at $84. Not to mention the first discounts on Anker’s new USB-C KVM docking stations for Mac. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad lands at best prices of the year

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad for the second-best price ever at $250. The price will automatically drop at checkout. Coming within just $1 of the all-time low, it has been over a year since we’ve seen it drop that low and lands from the usual $329 going rate. At the best price of the year, today’s offer amounts to $79 in savings and is the first drop we’ve seen in over two months. Also getting in on the savings are elevated 256GB capacity models as well as cellular configurations – both of which are now $80 off.

While not the latest model to hit the iPadOS lineup, the 10.2-inch model on sale today is still the most affordable option on shelves right now and comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Even with the elevated capacity, this is still below what you’ll pay for other iPads right now, too. Get a closer look in our launch coverage.

Bring some Starlight stylings to your Apple Watch

Just released alongside the new Apple Watch Ultra last fall, the all-new Apple Watch Alpine Loop Band is now seeing a rare chance to save. Courtesy of Amazon, you can bring home the unique strap at $84 in the Starlight colorway. Perfect for tagging along on hikes or any other outdoor excursions this summer, today’s offer is down from the usual $99 going rate in order to land at the third-best price to date. The $15 in savings has only been beaten twice before when it fell $2 lower earlier in the year. Sporting a unique rugged design that weaves together two layers of woven fabric, the Alpine Loop is designed for Apple Watch Ultra but also works with the larger of Apple’s standard 44 and 45mm wearables. The stitch-free look uses high-strength yarn to deliver on the unique top loop look with a corrosion-resistant titanium G-hook that slides into place for securing to your wrist.

Anker’s new USB-C KVM docking stations see first discounts

Last month saw Anker launch a new USB-C KVM, and now the savings are rolling in. Courtesy of the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can now score the Anker Desktop KVM Docking Station for $229. Down from its usual $270 price tag, today’s offer amounts to 15% in savings while also delivering the first chance to save. It actually joins the launch discount we saw go live on the laptop version, which is still alive and kicking it at $212, down from $250. This is still the only price cut so far on this model, too.

Available in two different configurations, Anker’s new USB-C KVM Docking Stations come equipped with the ability to share five different accessories. There are HDMI and DisplayPort slots for switching a monitor between two systems, as well as a healthy roster of USB-C and USB-A ports. There’s also 65W host charging for whichever laptops are plugged in, too. Anker lastly throws in a handy toggle switch that you can position away from the whole dock to help keep your setup a bit more streamlined. You can get a full breakdown in our launch coverage, too.

