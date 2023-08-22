 Skip to main content

iPhone 15 charging cable may be long enough to actually use

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 22 2023 - 7:32 am PT
As we await Apple’s iPhone 15 announcement, juicy charging cable rumors keep spicing up the month. The latest tidbit adds to the number of ways Apple might be improving its charging cords.

According to @KosutamiSan, Apple is extending the length of its charging cables from 1 meter (3.28 feet) to 1.5 meters (4.92 feet). That’s good news for those times when you’re anchored to the wall while charging and trying to use your iPhone.

The USB-C charging cable photos and details have been shared on Twitter (now X) by Kosutami and Majin Bu, another participant in the iPhone Parts Preview Party.

Another new detail today is how these color-matched USB-C cables might be packaged.

The cables adopt a braided material exterior that appears less flexible than existing iPhone charging cables from Apple. These cables are also thicker than other braided charging cables from Apple used with Mac peripherals, MagSafe chargers, and Apple Watch Ultra.

The thickness and the longer run may make these seem unlikely to be bundled in with the iPhone 15 box. However, these cables feature reinforcement below the plastic connector that you would expect on iPhone cables.

At this point, these cables are still a mystery. Maybe Apple will sell them separately. Maybe they’ll be packaged like watch bands beneath Apple Watches. Maybe they’ll end up boxed with iMacs that have USB-C peripherals. Finally, a Magic Mouse update that, err, puts the USB-C port on the bottom.

At any rate, we should know in three weeks time. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 line on September 12.

