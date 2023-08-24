 Skip to main content

Astropad launches pen-on-paper upgrade for iPad with 'Rock Paper Pencil' combo kit

August 24, 2023
After previously launching its Magnetic Screen Protector for iPad that delivers a paper-like experience with Apple Pencil, Astropad is out today with a new product that offers an even more realistic pen-on-paper feeling for artists and notetakers. The Rock Paper Pencil kit includes Astropad’s newest magnetic screen protector along with two ballpoint-style Apple Pencil tips.

I tested out Astropad’s Magnetic Screen Protector for iPad earlier this year and found it to offer a great paper-like experience along with a seamless removable design.

Now Astropad has taken that idea even further to improve the creative and notetaking experience on iPad with Rock Paper Pencil.

Here’s how Astropad describes the new drawing and writing upgrade kit:

After a decade of engineering iPad products for artists, we’ve learned that precision is everything. So we knew we had to do something about the iPad’s slippery glass screen.

With Rock Paper Pencil, drawing on iPad feels like a ballpoint pen on paper, with smoother, more controlled strokes. It’s meticulously designed for digital artists (and great for notetakers too!). Plus, installation is a breeze with integrated magnetic edges.

Rock Paper Pencil details

  • Matte, nano-texture screen protector mimics paper and reduces glare
    • Instantly attach and remove with magnetic design
    • Preserves color quality
    • No bubbles
    • Protective sleeve included
  • Ballpoint-style fine tip for Apple Pencil
    • Precise control
    • Smooth and consistent feel
    • Doesn’t wear down
    • Two tips included
  • Compatible with 12.9-inch iPad Pro 3rd gen and later + 11-inch iPad Pro or modern iPad Air
  • Price: $40, $32 at launch

You can pick up Rock Paper Pencil now directly from Astropad at 20% off for a limited time.

Check out the promo video below for a closer look. And we’ll be going hands-on with the product soon, so stay tuned for our full review.

