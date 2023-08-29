Apple releases updated AirPods Pro 2 firmware [U]

In addition to iOS 17 developer beta 8, it appears Apple has issued new AirPods Pro 2 firmware.

It’s unclear what’s included in today’s firmware update, and Apple hasn’t updated its AirPods firmware support page.

Apple will need to release AirPods firmware to enable iOS 17 features coming to AirPods next month, however. AirPods firmware updates aren’t as cut and dry as iPhone software updates. Perhaps Apple is pushing the compatible firmware to AirPods in time for iOS 17’s arrival in two weeks.

An AirPods firmware update will be required along with iOS 17 to use new features. For example, AirPods Pro 2 will be gain these five new features and enhancements:

Adaptive Audio

Conversation Awareness

Click to Mute/Unmute

Improved Automatic Switching

Personalized Volume

The new firmware, build 6A5299b, is not on the developer beta train and appears to be out for AirPods Pro 2 so far. We’ll update as we learn more.

Update: This one was a bit of a head scratcher from the start. Apple initially released AirPods Pro 2 firmware version 6A5299b for everyone before pulling it and releasing it as a new developer beta build. This appears to have been a mistake on Apple’s part that has now been corrected. See our guide for installing the AirPods beta here.