Relay FM launches annual St. Jude fundraiser, and you can earn 9to5Mac rewards for your support

Our friends at Relay FM have once again launched their annual fundraiser in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Over the years, Relay FM has raised over $2 million in support of St. Jude, a Tennesee-based research hospital that treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

This year, 9to5Mac is proud to join in on the Relay FM fundraising efforts, giving you a way to support the life-saving work of St. Jude and earn some 9to5Mac swag at the same time.

Please head to the fundraising page today and consider donating. Unlike other hospitals, the majority of funding for St. Jude comes from generous donors. It’s also immensely helpful if you share the link with your friends, families, social media followers, and elsewhere.

St. Jude is a decades-old children’s research hospital based in Tennessee that aims to find new treatments and cures for childhood cancer and other diseases. One of the tentpoles of the organization is that every family can receive the care that they need, and they never receive a bill for that treatment.

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats, and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Our mission is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food – so they can focus on helping their child live.

Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped increase the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since we opened more than 50 years ago. We won’t stop until no child dies from cancer.

St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.

St. Jude’s research on ALS and other rare diseases

In addition to the life-saving work St. Jude does for childhood cancer, they’ve also invested in research and treatments for other life-threatening diseases. As I was doing research for the campaign this year, I came across a few interesting articles from St. Jude about their research on amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, known as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Over the years, St. Jude’s ALS research has unearthed insight into what causes ALS, the effects of the disease, possible treatment strategies, and more.

In 2022, St. Jude developed a new computational tool that can help identify why some people are prone to rare diseases, from multiple cancers to neurodegenerative diseases like ALS. Not only did St. Jude develop the tool, but they are also sharing the tool freely with researchers who study rare diseases to help scientists around the world learn more about how and why rare diseases occur.

I lost my mom to ALS last year, just seven months after she was diagnosed. Research like what St. Jude is doing gives me hope for other people affected by such a cruel disease. And that one day we can live in a world where children don’t have to fear ALS and other rare diseases.

9to5Mac Donation Rewards

St. Jude says that nearly 80% of the funding needed to grow and sustain its efforts comes from public donations. This is why the Relay FM fundraiser is so important every year, and why we’re looking to rally the wonderful 9to5Mac audience to help support St. Jude fundraising efforts.

9to5Mac has set up our own fundraising page for St. Jude through the Relay FM campaign. In doing this, you can support Relay FM and St. Jude, and earn some 9to5Mac rewards in the process.

Make an individual gift of $50 or more to earn an exclusive wallpaper pack designed by 9to5Mac’s Ian Zelbo.

Make an individual gift of $100 or more to earn the Wallpaper Pack plus a 9to5Mac six colors t-shirt.

Make an individual gift of $150 or more to earn the Wallpaper Pack plus a 9to5Mac six colors pullover hoodie.

All rewards will be delivered following the conclusion of the campaign at the beginning of October. Please be sure to enter your shipping address if you choose a reward that includes a physical product.

As you donate, be sure to use the blue button on the donation summary screen to see if your employer offers a matching gift program.

Donate Now

We’ve set a modest goal of $500 for the 9to5Mac audience, but we’d love to blow this out of the water. All of the money raised through our fundraising page goes directly towards the Relay FM campaign in support of St. Jude, where their goal is a whopping $293,000.

My immense thanks to everyone who donates and shares the campaign, to Myke and Stephen at Relay FM for their incredible work every year, and to St. Jude.