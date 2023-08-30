A new all-time low is taking $200 off the latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air at $899. That’s joined by the new Beats Studio Buds+ on sale from $115, to go alongside the recently-released Anker Prime 6-in-1 GaN charging station at $93. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air falls to new all-time low

Halfway through the work week, Best Buy is now offering the best price to date on Apple’s latest 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. Just in time for those last-minute back to school upgrades, the 13-inch Apple Silicon machine with 256GB of storage is now starting at $899. Down from its usual $1,099 price tag that Apple just preeminently dropped to make room for the new 15-inch Air, today’s offer marks a new all-time low at $200 off. It’s an extra $50 below our previous new condition mention, as well. The 512GB capacity model is also seeing a $200 discount down to $1,199, also marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s latest M2 MacBook Air comes powered by its latest in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers, though the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-level configuration’s performance over at 9to5Mac.

Beats Studio Buds+ starts at $115

Amazon is now offering the new Beats Studio Buds+ for $129.99 shipped in all three styles. Including that slick new transparent casing model, the savings all land from the usual $170 price tag to save you $40. It’s one of the first chances to save so far, and a new all-time low. Dropping prices even further though, Woot is offering just the black style of Studio Buds+ for $114.95, saving you an extra $15 if you don’t mind skipping the more novel design. Beats Studio Buds+ just launched back in May and arrive as the latest listening experience from Beats. Notable features include improved ANC and transparency modes, which are complemented by upgraded microphones and the slick designed build. There’s 36 hours of listening for good measure, and everything else you can read about in our hands-on review.

Anker’s new Prime 6-in-1 GaN charging station hits $93

Amazon is now offering the new Anker Prime 6-in-1 USB-C GaN Charging Station for $93. Down from $110, this is now arriving as only the second discount to date at $16 off. It’s an extra $5 under the launch discount we saw when the new accessory arrived at the start of the month and marking a new all-time low.

Packed into a slim form-factor, the Anker Prime Charging Station sports six different ways to refuel your gear including two full AC outlets. On the end of the charger are two USB-C ports and a pair of USB-A slots, all of which share a 140W output to charge your Apple gear. There’s also a built-in screen that helps you monitor power rates and other usage stats. Learn more in our launch coverage.

