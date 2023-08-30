 Skip to main content

Apple releases macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7

Avatar for Zac Hall  | Aug 30 2023 - 10:12 am PT
macOS Sonoma Beta 7

There’s a new version of macOS Sonoma beta out today. Apple just released macOS 14 Sonoma beta 7.

The latest version carries build 23A5337a, up from 23A5328b, and comes eight days since the prior release. Apple also released iOS 17 beta 8 yesterday alongside new beta versions of its other upcoming operating systems.

We expect macOS 14 Sonoma to ship some time after iOS 17, which will likely arrive in its final form in mid-September. It previous years, Apple has released macOS updates a few weeks later in October.

macOS Sonoma introduces desktop widgets, new video calling enhancements, support for adding web apps to the Dock, and more.

Apple has also released new builds for beta firmware for the Studio Display and macOS Monterey 12.7.

