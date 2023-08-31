Magic Leap AR headset that set the stage for Apple Vision Pro will ‘cease to function’

Tough break for the 6,000 or so customers of Magic Leap’s first augmented reality headset. Upload VR reports that Magic Leap is telling customers the device will ‘cease to function’ at the end of next year.

The final day of functionality will come on December 31, 2024.

Magic Leap says it will “only address outages that impact core functionality (as determined by Magic Leap)” through the end of next year when the “Magic Leap 1 device and apps will cease to function.”

Magic Leap One hit the market in 2018 for a cool $2300. At the time, the device previewed a vision of spatial computing that Apple now wants to make a reality with its $3500 Vision Pro headset.

But while Magic Leap had access to more investor capital than it probably should have, Apple has the ability to virtually print money and invest in Vision until it can be affordable and mainstream. That and decades of experience shipping consumer products and building the best operating systems in the world.

Still, you can’t help but appreciate the vision Magic Leap had with Magic Leap One. The device was all about “spatial computing” and AR dinosaurs. It even had Iris ID for security. Today the company is putting everything it has into Magic Leap Two, a $3300 enterprise augmented reality device that will soon have its lunch eaten by Vision Pro.

Fortunately for Magic Leap One enthusiasts, Apple Vision Pro will reach customers just as operations wind down for the less ambitious augmented reality computer.