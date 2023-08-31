Apple officially kills off the iTunes Movie Trailers app and website

Several weeks ago, Apple started the process of discontinuing the iTunes Movie Trailers app, pushing users toward the Apple TV app instead. In a new update today, Apple has killed the dedicated iTunes Movie Trailers app and website altogether. Pour one out in its memory.

Today’s update completely disables the iTunes Movie Trailers app. After updating, the app simply shows a splash screen that says: “Apple TV app is the new home of iTunes Movies Trailers.” There’s a blue “Open” button that takes you to the TV app where you can “keep watching trailers.”

Tapping on that “Open” button takes you directly to the “Movie and TV Trailers” section of the TV app. If you’re starting from scratch, you can access the new trailers section of the TV app by going to the “Store” tab of the app and scrolling down until you see the “Watch the Latest Trailers” header.

The iTunes Movie Trailers app was first released in 2011 and gave users a dedicated way to watch trailers for upcoming films. The downside to this change, in addition to the fact that the new trailers interface is buried in the TV app, is that you lose all of the filtering, sorting, and chart data that made the dedicated app unique.

Instead, the new interface in the TV app is simply a tiled grid of different trailers, along with a “Now Available to Pre-Order” section.

Apple has also discontinued the dedicated website for iTunes Movie Trailers – including its classic iTunes-era design. Visiting the old trailers.apple.com URL now redirects you to the tv.apple.com website.

I understand that Apple felt the need to move on from the decade-old iTunes Movie Trailers app, but the current implementation into the TV app leaves a lot to be desired. I suppose the same thing could be said for a lot of the junk Apple has shoved into the TV app over the years.

