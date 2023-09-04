iPhone 15 Pro: ‘Major price hike’ coming for these two reasons

We’re just a week away from Apple’s iPhone 15 “Wonderlust” event, and a new rumor today once again suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro will be more expensive than its predecessor. This time, the story comes via the supply chain source DigiTimes, which attributes the change to two primary factors.

iPhone 15 Pro price changes rumored again

According to DigiTimes Research senior analyst Luke Lin, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be around the same price as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. The same, however, can’t be said about the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Lin explains that the iPhone 15 Pro lineup will see a “major price hike” this year due to two primary changes: The switch from stainless steel to titanium for the chassis design and the new periscope lens camera system. Despite the price increases, however, Lin DigiTimes still predicts that the iPhone 15 Pro models will be the most popular phones from this generation.

Apple is preparing for the increased popularity of the iPhone 15 Pro Max by focusing on ramping its production, accounting for the “highest share” of supply chain orders thus far.

This is far from the first time we’ve heard that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be more expensive than their iPhone 14 counterparts. Bloomberg has reported on Apple’s plans multiple times, as have analysts from Barclays. What remains unclear, however, is the amount of the price increases.

One rumor that’s been floated is that the iPhone 15 Pro will be $100 more than the iPhone 14 Pro, suggesting a starting price of $1,099. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, meanwhile, could be up to $200 more than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, putting its starting price at a whopping $1,299.

Tim Cook may have hinted at Apple’s plans to increase iPhone 15 Pro prices during Apple’s Q1 2023 earnings call.

“[iPhone] contains their contacts and their health information and their banking information and their smart home and so many different parts of their lives, their payment vehicle and — for many people,” Cook said at the time. “And so I think people are willing to really stretch to get the best they can afford in that category.”

I’d be surprised if Apple has the guts to increase the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s price by nearly 20%, but we’ll know for sure in just over a week. Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup on September 12, with pre-orders to follow on September 15 and a release on September 22.

