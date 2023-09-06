 Skip to main content

When will the iPhone 15 come out?

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 6 2023 - 10:46 am PT
0 Comments
The iPhone 15 is just days away from being announced. Apple will hold a special event on September 12 to announce the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro. When will the devices be available to order? Head below to find out what we know.

The iPhone 15 lineup will include four different models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All of these devices are expected to be announced during Apple’s special event on September 12, which the company teases with the tagline “Wonderlust.”

The iPhone 15 event will take place at 10 a.m. PT or 1 p.m. ET. The event will be a virtual event, with Apple showcasing a prerecorded video that is streamed live on its website, YouTube, and via the Apple TV app.

So, what does all of this have to do with the iPhone 15 release date? There’s a pretty clear pattern of each new iPhone’s release.

  • iPhone 14: September 16, 2022
  • iPhone 13: September 23, 2021
  • iPhone 12: October 23, 2020
  • iPhone 11: September 20, 2019
  • iPhone XS: September 21, 2018
  • iPhone X: November 3, 2017
  • iPhone 8: September 22, 2017
  • iPhone 7: September 16, 2016

Historically, each year’s new iPhone has been made available for pre-order the Friday following the event itself and released one week later.

This suggests that the iPhone 15 release date will be:

  • iPhone 15 pre-orders: September 15, 2023
  • iPhone 15 release date: September 22, 2023

As of right now, rumors suggest each of the new iPhone 15 models will be released at the same time. This is in contrast to the iPhone 14 series, where the iPhone 14 Plus was released several weeks later on October 7.

There have been rumors that the iPhone 15 Pro Max has faced production challenges, but the expectation is that it will still be released on September 22. You just might have to be ready to throw some punches to get one for launch day delivery.

Learn more about everything Apple will announce during its “Wonderlust” event in our complete guide. You can also find full iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro details in our dedicated guides.

