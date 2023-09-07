Apple’s iPhone 15 event is almost here so it’s the perfect time to lock in top value for your iPhone. Below we’ll cover the best time to trade in your device and the best current iPhone trade-in values at Decluttr, Apple, and more.
Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, check out what should arrive with the iPhone 15 lineup:
Best time to trade in iPhone
TL;DR: Get a trade-in value locked in before the new iPhones are announced
New iPhones arriving always impacts the value of older models. The predecessors typically drop by 12% in the first month and an average of 20% after 3 months.
Recent data has shown almost 50% of people don’t trade in their device at the same time as upgrading, and wait an average of 10 months to do it. During that time, their device will lose a third of its value.
Depending on what iPhone you’re trading in, you could get anywhere from $60-$100+ more if you lock in a trade-in price before the new iPhones launch.
Lock in your iPhone trade-in value
Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner
Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC23“.
Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find.
- iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $960 cash
- iPhone 14 Pro Up to $845 cash
- iPhone 14 Plus Up to $610 cash
- iPhone 14 Up to $580 cash
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $780 cash
- iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $700 cash
- iPhone 13 – Up to $520 cash
- iPhone 13 mini – Up to $408 cash
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $520 cash
- iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $450 cash
- iPhone 12 – Up to $335 cash
- iPhone 12 mini – Up to $266 cash
- iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $111 cash
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $381 cash
- iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $323 cash
- iPhone 11 – Up to $261 cash
- iPhone XS Max – Up to $235 cash
- iPhone XS – Up to $199 cash
- iPhone XR – Up to $175 cash
Apple’s current trade-in values
Trade-in direct with Apple:
- iPhone 14 lineup – Not yet listed
- iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $640 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $530 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 13 – Up to $420 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 13 mini – Up to $330 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $460 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $360 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 12 – Up to $300 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 12 mini – Up to $200 Apple Store credit
- iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $90 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $300 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $250 Apple Store credit
- iPhone 11 – Up to $200 Apple Store credit
- iPhone XS Max – Up to $200 Apple Store credit
- iPhone XS – Up to $150 Apple Store credit
- iPhone XR – Up to $150 Apple Store credit
Carriers and other options
Carriers
Carriers often give enticing trade-in values but they typically come with a catch like getting the value in installments over 30-36 months.
Make sure to read the fine print so you know all the details.
eBay
Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.
Amazon
Amazon offers trade-ins for iPhone, iPad, and other small electronics. However, the values for iPhones are usually below what Decluttr and Apple offer.
