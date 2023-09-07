Apple’s iPhone 15 event is almost here so it’s the perfect time to lock in top value for your iPhone. Below we’ll cover the best time to trade in your device and the best current iPhone trade-in values at Decluttr, Apple, and more.

Ahead of Apple’s “Wonderlust” event, check out what should arrive with the iPhone 15 lineup:

Best time to trade in iPhone

TL;DR: Get a trade-in value locked in before the new iPhones are announced

New iPhones arriving always impacts the value of older models. The predecessors typically drop by 12% in the first month and an average of 20% after 3 months.

Recent data has shown almost 50% of people don’t trade in their device at the same time as upgrading, and wait an average of 10 months to do it. During that time, their device will lose a third of its value.

Depending on what iPhone you’re trading in, you could get anywhere from $60-$100+ more if you lock in a trade-in price before the new iPhones launch.

Lock in your iPhone trade-in value

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC23“.

Our favorite partner is Decluttr — the company behind our official trade-in portal. In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service you’ll find.

iPhone 14 Pro Max Up to $960 cash

iPhone 14 Pro Up to $845 cash

iPhone 14 Plus Up to $610 cash

iPhone 14 Up to $580 cash

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $780 cash

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $700 cash

iPhone 13 – Up to $520 cash

iPhone 13 mini – Up to $408 cash

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $520 cash

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $450 cash

iPhone 12 – Up to $335 cash

iPhone 12 mini – Up to $266 cash

iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $111 cash

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $381 cash

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $323 cash

iPhone 11 – Up to $261 cash

iPhone XS Max – Up to $235 cash

iPhone XS – Up to $199 cash

iPhone XR – Up to $175 cash

Trade-in direct with Apple:

iPhone 14 lineup – Not yet listed

iPhone 13 Pro Max – Up to $640 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 Pro – Up to $530 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 – Up to $420 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 – Up to $420 Apple Store credit

iPhone 13 mini – Up to $330 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 Pro Max – Up to $460 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 Pro – Up to $360 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 – Up to $300 Apple Store credit

iPhone 12 mini – Up to $200 Apple Store credit

iPhone SE 2nd gen – Up to $90 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro Max – Up to $300 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 Pro – Up to $250 Apple Store credit

iPhone 11 – Up to $200 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS Max – Up to $200 Apple Store credit

iPhone XS – Up to $150 Apple Store credit

iPhone XR – Up to $150 Apple Store credit

Carriers and other options

Carriers

Carriers often give enticing trade-in values but they typically come with a catch like getting the value in installments over 30-36 months.

Make sure to read the fine print so you know all the details.

eBay

Sites like eBay are another way to go if you’re okay with the extra work and potential risks like having a buyer return your MacBook and a longer timeframe for the process. Keep in mind that you’ll need to decide on whether to do an auction or “Buy It Now” sale along with if you want to set a reserve price and more.

Amazon

Amazon offers trade-ins for iPhone, iPad, and other small electronics. However, the values for iPhones are usually below what Decluttr and Apple offer.