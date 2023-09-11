 Skip to main content

Now’s the time to trade in your iPhone with a 28-day price lock ahead of Apple’s event

Avatar for Michael Potuck  | Sep 11 2023 - 3:41 pm PT
0 Comments
Decluttr iPhone trade-in

Apple’s iPhone 15 launch is just days away, which means this is your last chance to lock in the best trade-in price. Your old iPhone can lose over $100 of value one month after the launch of a new iPhone. But 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner Decluttr solves that while getting you cash instead of a gift card or installment credit. Plus grab an extra 10% on your trade-in with a 28-day price lock by using code 9TO5MAC23.

Why get your trade-in quote now?

Like clockwork, new iPhones always impact the value of old ones. They usually drop by 12% in the first month. And 50% of people don’t trade in their device at the same time as upgrading, waiting an average of 10 months to do it. In that time, their device will lose 33% of its value.

Depending on what iPhone you’re trading in, you could get anywhere from $60-$100+ more if you lock in a trade-in price before the new iPhones launch.

Lock in your iPhone trade-in value

Decluttr – 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner

Get a 28-day price lock-in period and a 10% cash bonus (up to $30) from Decluttr for your trade-in with code “9TO5MAC23“. 

In many, if not all cases, Decluttr has the best balance of generous trade-in values, seamless experience, and customer service. That’s why we picked the company as our official trade-in partner.

How does Decluttr’s trade-in program work?

Carrier buybacks can be tempting but usually mean leaving significant cash on the table. Decluttr offers up to 33% more than carriers and lets you beat iPhone depreciation with its 28-day price lock.

And Decluttr pays in cash, not monthly installments like carriers. That means you have total flexibility to spend your money where and how you want.

Another benefit of Decluttr’s 28-day price lock is you can keep your old iPhone until you get the new one.

iPhone trade-in Decluttr

Get cash for your other old Apple devices

Going beyond what carriers offer, Decluttr isn’t limited to iPhones. You can sell a wide range of devices, including iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, Apple TVs, game consoles, and other accessories.

That means your upgrade is even more affordable by selling multiple devices.

Lock in your iPhone trade-in value with a 10% bonus

Decluttr makes the trade-in process a breeze. Just tell Decluttr what you’re selling and you’ll get your instant valuation. Shipping your devices is free, and you’ll receive next-day payment via direct deposit or PayPal after they’re approved.

Use code 9TO5MAC23 at checkout, and Decluttr will boost the value of your order by 10%, giving you even more cash for your upgrade. Don’t miss out on getting the best value, trade in your device now!

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPhone

iPhone

Introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, iPhone is Appl…
trade-in

trade-in

Author

Avatar for Michael Potuck Michael Potuck

Michael is an editor for 9to5Mac. Since joining in 2016 he has written more than 3,000 articles including breaking news, reviews, and detailed comparisons and tutorials.

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12