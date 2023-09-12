Save $349 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM, Belkin 15W MagSafe stand $120, more

It’s Apple event day, and to celebrate we’re tracking a $349 discount on M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM. It’s joined by the perfect iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 companion, as Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand hits $120. And speaking of wearables, you can pair the upcoming Series 9 with these official Apple Watch Link Bracelets from $238. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $349 on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM

Woot is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s 13-inch M1 MacBook Air with some extra memory built in. We really only ever see discounts on the baseline configuration for Apple’s most affordable MacBook. And now for those who still want that more wallet-friendly price but with a little extra performance, we have you covered. The 256GB model with an elevated 16GB of RAM now clocks in at $849.99 Prime shipped, with delivery running you $6 otherwise. It’s down from the usual $1,199 price tag while delivering the best price of the year at $349 off. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

While it isn’t that all-new version of Apple’s most portable MacBook, there is still something to be said for just how good of a value the original M1 MacBook Air still is, especially with as steep of a discount attached as you’ll find. Centered around a 13-inch Retina display with Apple Silicon under the hood, there’s also a pair of Thunderbolt ports supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 as well as 256GB of storage and an elevated 16GB of RAM. This makes for a far more capable machine than the usual discounts we see on the baseline model, offering double the RAM.

Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging hits $120

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $120. Offering a chance to save on the new version upgraded with Apple Watch fast charging, today’s discount from the usual $150 price tag is the perfect accessory to pair with the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 debuts. It clocks in at 20% off while beating our previous mention from over a month ago by $10. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 14, as well as existing iPhone 12 and 13 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7 and 8 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

Pair upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 with the official Link Bracelets

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Apple’s most premium Apple Watch bands. The official Link Bracelets elevate the look of your wearable unlike anything else from Apple, and now pricing clocks in at $325 for the 45mm model. Down from $549, you’re looking at $224 in savings alongside a new all-time low. It comes joined by the 41mm model at $238. You can also score the same elevated looks with the silver model at $311. It’s not quite as low as the other metal finish, but lands with $38 in savings. Get a more complete breakdown of what to expect from Apple’s most stylish bands below the fold.

As Apple’s most premium bands, its Link Bracelets arrive with either a Space Black or silver colorway and plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. Both models are compatible with 38, 40, and 41mm Apple Watch models.

