Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 have just an incredible amount of local storage now

Apple doesn’t talk much about Apple Watch on-device storage, but the new Series 9 and Ultra 2 have an awful lot of it. In fact, the new Apple Watches double the already high amount from the previous versions.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are the first models that come with 64GB storage. This marks the first storage upgrade to come to the Apple Watch since the Apple Watch Series 5 went to 32GB.

Apple Watch originally launched with 8GB storage before doubling to 16GB with the Series 3 (cellular only) and Series 4. Apple’s latest smartwatches now have 8x the original capacity.

What does one do with 64GB on an Apple Watch? It’s certainly plenty of space for lots of offline music, podcasts, audiobooks, and as many Apple Watch apps as you can find. On-device storage is also useful for synced photos, audio workouts, and system updates.

Storage has really only been an issue in the past when non-cellular Apple Watch Series 3 users needed to update the watchOS version with 8GB capacity.

In comparison, 32GB on watches from the last four years has seemed like a solved problem, but hey, we’re not complaining about such a generous storage bump. It’s one more difference between the Series 8/Ultra and Series 9/Ultra 2 models that are otherwise fairly similar.