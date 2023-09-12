 Skip to main content

macOS Sonoma will be released to all users on September 26

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Sep 12 2023 - 11:43 am PT
0 Comments
macOS Sonoma

We now have an official release date for macOS 14 Sonoma, Apple’s next major software update for Mac users. After today’s “Wonderlust” Apple Event, the company posted that macOS Sonoma will be released to the general public on September 26.

Unfortunately, Sonoma coming this month suggests that we won’t see a Mac/iPad event in October.

Apple confirms macOS Sonoma release date

Sonoma was first unveiled at WWDC earlier this year as the next iteration of Apple’s desktop operating system. It touts a bunch of new features, from interactive widgets and dynamic screen savers to big upgrades to Safari. Once September 26 comes around, you can find the update on your Mac under Settings -> General -> Software Update.

These are the devices compatible with Sonoma, per Apple:

  • iMac 2019 and later
  • iMac Pro 2017
  • Mac Pro 2019 and later
  • Mac Studio 2022 and later
  • MacBook Air 2018 and later
  • MacBook Pro 2018 and later
  • Mac mini 2018 and later

In the meantime, here are some of our favorite macOS Sonoma features.

  • Dynamic screen savers: Stunning slow-motion eye candy of landscapes, cityscapes, underwater scenes, overhead scenes, and more that play when you let your Mac sleep.
  • iPad-like Lock Screen: Sonoma fronts a slick new lock screen interface that takes a note from the iPad.
  • Safari profiles: Profiles allow users to partition information like history, cookies, and website data into specific profiles. This can allow for easier switching between work and personal browsing.
  • Widgets on desktop: You can now place interactive widgets on your desktop, giving you a quick glance at apps like music and weather. Um, yes please!
  • Video conferencing improvements: New presenter overlays that make for better screen sharing and new animations that activate via gestures captured by the camera.
  • Everything new [Video]

What do you think about Apple’s latest software update for Mac? Do you have a favorite macOS Sonoma feature? Let us know down below in the comments with your thoughts.

Follow Arin: Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn

Apple macOS Sonoma releases will be released too all users on September
Interactive widgets on macOS Sonoma coming to all users on September.. via Apple
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Arin Waichulis Arin Waichulis

Arin Waichulis's favorite gear

M2 MacBook Air

M2 MacBook Air

My laptop! Lightweight. Fast. Seemingly indestructible.

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

55-inch Stand-Up Desk

My current and favorite electric stand-up desk I've tested. The quality is great and the price even more so.