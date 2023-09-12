We now have an official release date for macOS 14 Sonoma, Apple’s next major software update for Mac users. After today’s “Wonderlust” Apple Event, the company posted that macOS Sonoma will be released to the general public on September 26.

Unfortunately, Sonoma coming this month suggests that we won’t see a Mac/iPad event in October.

Sonoma was first unveiled at WWDC earlier this year as the next iteration of Apple’s desktop operating system. It touts a bunch of new features, from interactive widgets and dynamic screen savers to big upgrades to Safari. Once September 26 comes around, you can find the update on your Mac under Settings -> General -> Software Update.

These are the devices compatible with Sonoma, per Apple:

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later

In the meantime, here are some of our favorite macOS Sonoma features.

Dynamic screen savers: Stunning slow-motion eye candy of landscapes, cityscapes, underwater scenes, overhead scenes, and more that play when you let your Mac sleep.

iPad-like Lock Screen: Sonoma fronts a slick new lock screen interface that takes a note from the iPad.

Safari profiles: Profiles allow users to partition information like history, cookies, and website data into specific profiles. This can allow for easier switching between work and personal browsing.

Widgets on desktop: You can now place interactive widgets on your desktop, giving you a quick glance at apps like music and weather. Um, yes please!

Video conferencing improvements: New presenter overlays that make for better screen sharing and new animations that activate via gestures captured by the camera.

What do you think about Apple’s latest software update for Mac? Do you have a favorite macOS Sonoma feature? Let us know down below in the comments with your thoughts.

