 Skip to main content

Apple introduces new 6 TB and 12 TB iCloud storage tiers, priced at $30 and $60 a month

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Sep 12 2023 - 11:30 am PT
20 Comments

As part of its iPhone 15 event, Apple today announced new higher storage options for its iCloud plans.

Previously, an individual iCloud account maxed out at 2 TB storage, for $9.99/month. But beginning September 18, Apple will offer 6 TB and 12 TB plans, offering more storage for personal photos, videos, documents and data. But these new large storage tiers will come to a large hit to your wallet …

The 6 TB plan of iCloud+ will be priced at $29.99 per month in the United States. The 12 TB plan costs twice as much, at $59.99 per month.

Like other iCloud+ plans, the storage can be shared with up to six people via Family Sharing.

As you would expect, these tiers also include all other iCloud+ features like iCloud Private Relay, HomeKit Secure Video and more.

It’s unclear if these tiers can be combined with an Apple One Premier subscription, to add an additional 2 TB storage, giving a total storage allocation of 14 terabytes.

These additional storage tiers may be pricey, but at least now Apple has an answer for people who had already filled their previous maximum 4 TB allocation (2 TB iCloud + 2 TB from Apple One). You can subscribe to the bigger iCloud plans starting from Monday, September 18.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.