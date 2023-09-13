 Skip to main content

PSA: One of the only new Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 features won’t be available at launch

Avatar for Chance Miller  | Sep 13 2023 - 12:27 pm PT
6 Comments
apple watch double tap

One of the biggest (and one of the only) new features for Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 won’t be available when the devices launch next week. Instead, the new “Double Tap” feature is coming via a software update next month, Apple says.

As a quick refresher, Double Tap is a new way of interacting with Apple Watch by double tapping your thumb and your index finger together. Apple says that the S9 chip inside the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 powers a machine-learning algorithm that “detects the unique signature of tiny wrist movements and changes in blood flow when the index finger and thumb perform a double tap.”

The Double Tap gesture controls the primary function of an application. For instance, when your alarm goes off in the morning, you can use Double Tap to easily snooze the alarm without actually interacting with your Apple Watch.

Double Tap is one of the few new features for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2, but it won’t actually be available when these devices launch next Friday, September 22. Instead, Apple says the feature will be added via a software update next month.

There aren’t any further details on when the Double Tap feature will debut.

It’s disappointing that one of the sole new features for the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 won’t actually be available at launch. Nonetheless, you can place your pre-order now, and the first orders are slated to arrive next Friday.

