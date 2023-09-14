 Skip to main content

Should Apple make Mac version of the 3-in-1 HP Spectre Fold? [Video]

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Sep 14 2023 - 6:19 am PT
3 Comments
HP Spectre Fold

Foldable devices have so far proven a rather slow-burn. On the smartphone side, the devices we’ve seen have been expensive and fragile.

Convertible laptop/tablet devices have also really compromised the functions of both. But the HP Spectre Fold kicks things up a notch, with a three-in-one device which could argue that it’s really a four-in-one …

It’s a 13-inch laptop (that can become a 14-inch one), a 17-inch tablet, and also a portable 17-inch desktop. Here’s what HP has to say about the form factor.

The Spectre Fold easily transitions between the three distinct form factors for a frictionless user experience. Effortlessly switch from a traditional laptop to a slim tablet with a continuous 17-inch screen, then to a powerful desktop with a sleek built-in kickstand. This is made possible with a foldable panel and integrated hinge, designed for durability and tested with the same requirements as traditional HP laptops.

In laptop mode, the magnetically-attached keyboard covers the bottom half of the screen, though you can also slide it into a second position to reveal a slice of that screen for a kind of Touch Bar style experience – or just for a second app. HP describes this mode as 1.5 screens.

The Spectre Fold surpasses the conventional laptop experience as the world’s first foldable PC with one and half screens using a physical keyboard.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because ASUS previously tried to pull off a similar trick with its Zenbook 17 Fold, which was criticized for its huge bezels and an overall thick and clunky look. But Engadget does think HP may be onto something with this implementation.

The most striking thing about the Spectre Fold is its design. HP has managed to slim down its bezels and remove nearly all of the chunkiness we saw on the foldable ZenBook. With its 17-inch 2560 x 1920 OLED display opened all the way, the whole thing looks just like any other premium tablet (except for it being really big), which is a pleasant surprise. At 8.5mm thick, it’s deliciously thin and by opting for a lightweight magnesium body, the Spectre Fold tips the scales at just 2.86 pounds (1.3 kg) – a full pound less than ASUS’ creation from 2022.

The Spectre Fold’s display looks great too. The panel is made by LG and basically crease-free (unless you look real hard from an angle), while boasting a listed brightness of up to 500 nits, along with VESA True Black HDR 500 certification. And for all your videoconference needs, HP crammed in a sharp 5-MP IR webcam that supports some clever security features like privacy alerts and automatic walkaway detection.

It has to be said that it’s not a cheap device, at a cool $4,999.99 (glad it’s not five grand). For this, you get a choice of one spec, but it is at least a pretty decent one. It has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo Processor, an Iris Xe GPU, and a 1TB SSD.

Last time, around 40% of 9to5Mac readers thought Apple should consider making something along those lines – a kind of ultimate MacBook Pro. MacBook Ultra, perhaps? What about now?

Check out the video below, then take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Mac

Mac

Apple’s Mac lineup consists of MacBook, MacBoo…
MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro

Apple's premium laptop comes in 13- and 16-inch …

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor