iPhone 15 accessory deals abound today: Satechi 20% off sale, MagSafe power banks, more

Today we have an assortment of iPhone 15 accessories on sale for getting your setup ready ahead of Apple’s latest landing on your doorstep next week. With a 20% off Satechi sale leading the way, there’s also UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank at $49. But if you’re sticking with iPhone 14 for another yet, Nomad is clearing out its signature leather cases from $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Satechi celebrates Apple event week with 20% off sale

Satechi is getting in on the excitement of iPhone 15 event week by launching its latest sitewide sale. Right now when you apply the very fitting code of IPHONE at checkout, you’ll be able to save 20% off a collection of the brand’s popular accessories. Alongside just gear for your shiny new iPhone 15, there’s also other favorites from the Mac, Apple Watch, and iPad accessory lineups. Be sure to go shop the entire sale here, or check out our favorites below. Satechi makes some of our favorite accessories for everything in Apple’s stable, and now you can refresh your workstation or everyday carry for less.

Earlier this summer, we just reviewed the new 200W GaN Charging Station, and now you can score it at the lowest price of the year. Dropping to $119.99, today’s offer lands at $30 off. It’s matching our previous mention from March and is one of the first times it has dropped this low period. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads to earbuds and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our hands-on review.

UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank hits $49

Amazon now has UGREEN’s new 10,000mAh MagSafe Power Bank back in stock for the first time in weeks. Not just back with new inventory, the recently-released MagSafe accessory is also on sale and dropping down to $49. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer lands with 30% in savings attached to go alongside the second-best price yet. It’s down from $70 and comes within $1.50 of the all-time low from over a month ago. We further explore what you get in the box from our launch coverage, too.

UGREEN’s new MagSafe power bank arrives with an internal 10,000mAh battery that comes complemented by a MagSafe coil. Like all other portable chargers of its kind, it can only dish out 7.5W speeds to iPhones, while Android devices can max out its 15W output. The new UGREEN release stands out from other models on the market with the ability to charge an additional two devices, with a 20W USB-C port on the side being paired with a USB-A slot for powering up three total devices.

Nomad clears out signature iPhone 14 leather cases from $25

If you don’t plan on upgrading to Apple’s iPhone 15 anytime soon, Nomad is helping you refresh the feel of your existing handset with a sale on its iPhone 14 case collection. An easy highlight from the sale is delivering some rare chances to save on an assortment of iPhone 14 leather cases. Ranging from its standard leather covers which we’ve raved about in the past to more protective folio-style covers, all four handsets in Apple’s lineup are getting in on the savings. Everything starts from $20.

In the newest sale from Nomad, you’ll have a choice between the signature Horween designs that made the company famous in the first place as well as its newer and more affordable leather which we found to still be worth the price in our hands-on review from last fall. Pricing does vary based on which style of leather you go for, as well as which colorway catches your eye. But in any case, you’re saving at least 15%. Here’s a look at the three different styles on tap today:

iPhone 14 Pro Max leather cases from $40

iPhone 14 Pro leather cases from $42

iPhone 14 Plus leather cases from $25

iPhone 14 leather cases from $25

