You can now prepare your payment method in advance of iPhone 15 preorders tomorrow

The Apple Online Store is making it a bit easier to be ready for the new iPhone preorder rush this year.

The iPhone 15 preorders start at 5 AM Pacific Time, but you can get your order ready in advance. On apple.com or through the Apple Store app, you can now choose your desired iPhone 15 model, pre-authorize your payment method, and have the product ready in your bag for one-click ordering once 5 AM rolls around and the store is up.

In prior years, Apple let you choose your preferred iPhone model as a favorite configuration so you could checkout quickly once preorders start.

Now, they have streamlined this process even more. To start an order, go now to the Apple Online Store and begin the purchase flow for an iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Pro. Choose your model, storage size, color, carrier, and financing options. You can even add a trade-in at this stage.

The Apple Store flow will then direct you to choose any accessories you want for your new phone, such as Apple’s new range of environmentally friendly leather-alternative FineWoven cases.

You can then choose your preferred payment method, such as Apple Pay or by entering credit card details manually. Apple will confirm the payment method is valid and pre-authorize your card in advance, by initiating a $0 transaction.

Assuming this all works smoothly, it will removes some of the usual hassles of banks inadvertently flagging Apple transactions as fraud, in the midst of the preorder rush. Also today, Apple has also sent out emails notifying customers that their preferred carrier financing option is now be ready to used as part of this process.

You will be able to do this pre-preorder step until 9 PM tonight, after which the store will likely go offline as is usual tradition. Then, you need to wake up at 5 AM to checkout and secure your phone model – assuming it’s still in stock.

iPhone 15 starts at $799, iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899, iPhone 15 Pro starts at $999 and iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1199. Customers will start receiving their new phones from Friday, September 22.