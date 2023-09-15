 Skip to main content

Apple shares latest transparency report with new data on ‘specific latitude and longitudes’ requests from US government

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Sep 15 2023 - 1:37 pm PT
1 Comment
Apple Park transparency

Apple has once again released its biannual transparency report covering the first half of 2022. With this report, the company details requests from governments and other agencies around the world. With this report, Apple is for the first time reporting the number of requests from the US government regarding specific longitude and latitude coordinate data.

Latest Apple Transparency Report

Over the years, Apple has been frequently queried regarding the number of geofence warrants they receive from US law enforcement agencies and their compliance with such requests. For the very first time, and as a new regular practice, Apple will be revealing the total count of requests from the United States government.

These requests concern customer data associated with specific latitude and longitude coordinates within defined timeframes, commonly known as “geofence requests.” According to Apple’s report, the company has no data to furnish in response to geofence requests.

Apple’s says its commitment to privacy as a “fundamental human right” drives its policy. The company refrains from collecting such information, making it impossible for them to provide it to law enforcement even when legally required. This approach distinguishes Apple from some other tech companies that comply with geofence warrants.

Apple has a centralized and standardized process for receiving, tracking, processing, and responding to legal requests from law enforcement, government, and private parties worldwide, from when a request is received until when a response is provided.

You can find the full transparency report below, or on Apple’s website.

Apple Transparency Report
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you t…

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.