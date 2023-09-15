Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $27, first Apple Watch Series 9 discount, iPhone 15 cases, more

With StandBy mode launching Monday, there couldn’t be a more well-timed discount on Apple’s official MagSafe charger now that it’s dropping down to $27. That sale is joined by the first chance to save on Apple Watch Series 9, alongside the same first discounts on Moment’s new iPhone 15 cases at $40. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe charger drops to $27

StandBy mode is officially launching on Monday before iPhone 15 units begin arriving next week, and now we’re seeing a well-timed discount on Apple’s official MagSafe charger. Now on sale courtesy of the Amazon-owned retailer Woot, the in-house magnetic charger sells for $27. Normally fetching $39 and currently selling for $33 at Amazon, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen this summer at $12 off. It clocks in at $2 under our previous mention and is the best discount in months. Head below for more.

Following Apple’s reveal of the new StandBy mode coming in iOS 17 this Monday, you can lock-in an official charger that’ll take full advantage of the smart display mode. Today’s discount also provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities for less. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an upcoming iPhone 15, as well as previous-generation 14, 13, or 12 series handset.

If you’re going to buy Apple Watch Series 9 anyway, you might as well save

Apple Watch Series 9 was just revealed earlier in the week, and now the first chance to save some actual cash is live. Now live courtesy of Amazon, you can score the Apple Watch Series 9 41mm GPS with fabric sport loop band for $390. It’s the only style included in the savings, but we’re likely to see more begin going live here soon, too. While this is only $9 off the usual $399 price tag, this is an actual chance to save cash. The only other real promotion out there is the 3% you get back from an Apple Card, and that would only save you $12 – and you can still get the extra cash back from whatever credit card you do have on top of the cash savings. So if you’re going to buy an Apple Watch anyway, now’s a chance to save.

Now centered around the new S9 chip, Apple Watch Series 9 arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Moment’s just-revealed iPhone 15 cases see first discounts at $40

Moment just revealed its new iPhone 15 cases earlier in the week, and now you can already save! Ahead of pre-orders beginning to ship out as we head into the weekend, you can drop the prices on all four styles of Moment iPhone 15 case to $40. Down from $50, this 20% discount is the first chance to save and fittingly lands as a new all-time low. Below the fold we break down just how these new covers stack up, but you can read about them in our launch coverage from Tuesday, too.

Available in four different colors across the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets, these new Moment cases come in just a standard black for iPhone 15/Plus users. Each one sports a rugged design with a unique textured pattern on the back for some added grip to go alongside a raised lip around the screen and camera assembly for keeping both protected. But the real star of the show is support for the brand’s signature smartphone lenses thanks to the Drop-in mounts. Throw in MagSafe support, and you’re set with one of the best photography-focused phones on the market.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]