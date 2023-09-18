Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $85, iPhone 13/Pro/Max from $520, more

If you’re not upgrading to iPhone 15 and going all-in on USB-C, a clearance offer is rolling out to Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack at $85 with its Lightning port in tow. But if you still want to upgrade to a more recent handset, new all-time lows land on refurbished iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets from $520. Regardless, Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging cube at $120 should be on the top of your list for using StandBy. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack clearance lands at $85

Amazon is now offering a chance to save on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack following the announcement last week that it would be discontinued. Likely one of the last chances to save before stock runs out, you can now bring home the first-party accessory for $85. Down from $99, you’re looking at $14 in savings alongside the third-best price of the year. This comes within $1 of our previous mention and is the first chance to save in over a month. Not making the cut into Apple’s now post-Lightning world, the official accessory is still a great option for iPhone 14 owners who aren’t going to be switching over to an all USB-C setup just yet.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

New all-time lows land on refurb iPhone 13/Pro/Max handsets

If you’re not ready to drop the cash on Apple’s new iPhone 15 – even with the enticing pre-order deals live right now – but still want a new handset, we have you covered with a sale on the iPhone 13 series. Marking new lows across three of the handsets in certified refurbished condition, the iPhone 13 Pro headlines the sale with a drop down to $629.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Down from the original $999 price tag, you’re now looking at $369 in savings. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too. Head below for more.

Apple’s previous-generation iPhone 13 Pro comes centered around the A15 Bionic chip like other handsets in the series, which powers the 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion. There’s all of the usual staples from Apple like Face ID, Cinematic mode video recording, and MagSafe charging. Dive into our coverage over at 9to5Mac for a closer look and then head below for a breakdown on the pricing for the whole lineup.

Anker’s 15W MagSafe charging cube hits $120

Through the end of the day, Amazon is marking down an assortment of Anker charging accessories. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. A favorite has the new Anker 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube marked down to $120. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings and the second-best price this year. It’s $7.50 under our previous mention and clocking in at within $8 of the low from back on Prime Day.

As Anker’s first 15W MagSafe charger, its new 3-in-1 Cube just hit the scene earlier this year with the ability to refuel your entire Apple kit in one compact design. The cube folds out to offer not just a true 15W MagSafe pad, but also a Fast Charger-ready Apple Watch dock and a secondary 5W Qi pad for AirPods. This has been a staple on my nightstand since our review went live, and it’s easily my favorite MagSafe charger on the market – as you’ll find in our roundup of the best StandBy mounts.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$400 direct-drive bundle for Xbox: Moza R3 unbox, setup, and first impressions [Video]

Review: Glorious Model I 2 Wireless gives ultralight, customizable 9-button design [Video]

Review: DJI Osmo Action 4 brings updates but issues still persist [Video]