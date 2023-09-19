The Super Models documentary streaming now on Apple TV+

The Super Models is a new four-part documentary series streaming now on Apple TV+, featuring never-before-seen access to Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington. The series explores how the four disrupted the workings of the modelling industry as they rose to elite stardom, becoming as well known as the designers that styled them.

The models uprooted an industry by taking their careers into their own hands, dominating the modelling industry and expanding their reach far beyond the catwalk. Rather than being subservient to brands, they became their own brands — and capitalized on their success. Fast forward today and they remain as relevant as ever, with thriving business and philanthropic endeavours.

This documentary series shows how exactly these women pulled it off, featuring exclusive interviews with all four of them, as well as highly-compelling archive footage.

The series is produced by Imagine Documentaries, hailing from award-winning director Roger Ross Williams and Larissa Bills.

All four episodes of The Super Models are streaming now on Apple’s streaming service, Apple TV+. You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app, available on Apple devices, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Comcast Xfinity, PlayStation, Xbox and more platforms. Watch on the web at tv.apple.com.

