Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 reviews: Double Tap, pink, and Siri responsiveness

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 come out on Friday, and the first round of reviews are in.

To recap, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 are almost entirely about the new S9 chip. This enables on-device Siri processing for some commands, and health queries will be supported later this year. Apple is also adding a new “Double Tap” gesture that lets you select buttons on the screen by pinching your fingers.

Both watches have 1000 nit brighter displays, bringing the Series 9 to 2000 nits and Ultra 2 to 3000 nits. The original Apple Watch peaked at 500 nits before doubling a year later. Speaking of doubling, Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 double the 32GB storage capacity to 64GB for the first time. Oh, and there’s an upgraded ultrawideband chip inside.

Series 9

Nicole Nguyen at WSJ tested a pre-release version of the Double Tap feature and compared it to a similar feature on existing Apple Watches:

Double tap will come in an update rolling out next month. It’s useful for one-handed operation, while you’re holding on to a subway pole or cup of coffee. It also works while you’re wearing gloves. A similar accessibility feature called AssistiveTouch is available on Series 3 models and newer. You can even double-pinch to dismiss notifications. In my tests, AssistiveTouch wasn’t always as responsive as double-tapping on the Series 9, but if you already have an Apple Watch, it’s worth enabling.

Kif Leswing at CNBC remarked about the improved Siri responsiveness thanks to the S9 internals:

The main thing I noticed is that on-device Siri feels much quicker when responding. In the past, I’ve avoided using my Apple Watch as a Siri interface because I found commands can time out with a weak Wi-Fi connection. I found myself preferring my Apple Watch over a HomePod or my phone for simple tasks like setting a kitchen timer, or quick questions like finding out when a particular game is on TV.

Victoria Song at The Verge reviews perhaps the most definable feature of the Series 9 watch:

Pink is easily the best new color Apple’s introduced for the watch in years. First, it’s actually pink, unlike the green Series 7, which only looked green if the light hit just right. Second, this is the year of our queen and savior Barbie. Technically, it’s more Millennial pink than Barbie pink, but that’s probably a good thing. Normally, I kvetch about how Apple shies away from saturated color, but the extra subtlety here makes for a more versatile watch. Depending on the strap, you can either emphasize or de-emphasize the pinkness for whatever the situation calls for.

The difference in display brightness, however, is harder to notice, she adds:

Indoors and outdoors, it’s difficult to tell the difference if you don’t have older models on hand for comparison. And even if you do, as I did, it can still be difficult to tell under certain lighting conditions.

And Brian Heater at TechCrunch describes the repetitious design of the Series 9, albeit more planet-friendly this time:

The Watch’s design remains largely unchanged from the Series 8. The biggest change on that front is the notable fact that Apple is touting the wearable as its first carbon neutral device, owing to a number of different factories, including recycled materials, slimmed down packaging and carbon offsets. According to the firm, its claims are vetted by SCS Global.

Ultra 2

Brandon Menancio writes for Hodinkee about the Apple Watch Ultra 2 from the perspective of a mechanical watch lover:

I wasn’t sure if I’d love it and eschew my beloved timepieces or just downright despise that it’s constantly tapping and reminding me of things that I’m already trying to avoid on my phone. I only had the Ultra 2 for a little less than a week and with a product this feature-rich it’s nearly impossible to experience them all, but with the short amount of time I did spend with it I can honestly say that neither of the previously mentioned scenarios ended up coming true. I still miss my Grand Seikos and Tudors, but I can find some space in my collection for an Apple Watch.

See Hodinkee’s video below for more on why.

Brian Heater at TechCrunch reminds us of how similar the original and new Ultra are aside from the new processor:

Neither new watch ultimately presents a big upgrade over their predecessor, and in both cases, it’s difficult to recommend an upgrade if you currently have the prior generation. That’s even more so the case with the Ultra, particularly given the product’s $799 starting price. […] Of course, by doing so, you’ll be missing out on some welcome upgrades. Double Tap is at the top of that. Certainly there’s something to be said for the ability to interact with the device using a single hand when you’re out on a long run. The new S9 chip also offers increased speed and efficiency, due in part to the 4-core Neural Engine, which speeds up machine learning processing.

Victoria Song at The Verge tested the new precision finding feature with the new hardware:

Precision Finding on the Apple Watch is similar to how you find AirTags with your phone. At first, you bring up the control panel and ring your phone like normal. Once you’re within range of your phone, you’ll see an approximate distance and some directional guidance. When you’re within six feet, you’ll hear another beep from your phone. […] But as much as I love this feature, it requires that your phone also has the new second-generation UWB chip, which means it’s limited to the iPhone 15 lineup. So, if you plan on upgrading only your Apple Watch, this isn’t a feature you’re going to have right away. Also, for now, it’s limited to your phone only; you can’t use this to find an AirTag with your Series 9 or Ultra 2.

Her conclusion about both new watches is also spot on:

But speaking frankly, Apple did not make these watches for folks looking to upgrade. It made them for people who don’t have an Apple Watch already. And it’s still true that the majority of people buying Apple Watches each year are new to the platform. For those folks, these are the latest and greatest. Well, until next year.

Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 hit stores this Friday.

