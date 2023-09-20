iPhone 15 launch in France may be impacted by retail worker strike

September has been an odd month for Apple in France. First there’s the whole iPhone 12 radiation kerfuffle. Now it appears that Apple Store employees in France will strike for the first 48 hours of the iPhone 15 launch.

Reuters reports that Apple Store unions in France are calling for a strike on Friday and Saturday if certain demands aren’t met.

This is the message for union leaders translated from the post on X:

The management having decided to ignore our demands and concerns despite their perfect legitimacy, the four unions of Apple Retail France (as well as the representatives of the Barcelona and Corporate teams) are calling for a strike, on September 22 and 23: we will remind management that it is not these movements that harm the company, but rather their denial in the face of the discomfort of its employees.

Reuters adds that union leaders are asking retail workers to “demonstrate on Friday morning at the Paris Opera Garnier, which is next to one of Apple’s flagship stores in Paris.”

iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2 hit stores on Friday. iPhone launch weekend is a major sales period for Apple.