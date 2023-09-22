Apple Watch Series 9 retail display recreates colorful zoom effect from launch video

It’s Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 launch day, and Apple Stores across the world have been refreshed with new product displays. X user @_DynamicIsland_ shared some of the first shots of the new Series 9 display, and it’s kind of incredible.

Apple has recreated a scene from the Apple Watch Series 9 introduction video to show off the new watches in retail stores. Just like the hero image on Apple’s website, the display features two Series 9 watches with a colorful light trail chasing them. The two watches appear to be zooming out of the number nine.

Apple used this sweeping zoom effect to show the pink aluminum and silver steel with blue band watches flying in during the keynote introduction for the new hardware.

Apple Stores have a refreshed display for watch table as well. The collection of Series 9 and Ultra 2 watches are displayed over a black surface. Blue, pink, and yellow bursts of color are sprayed onto the black surface beneath a blue band, pink watch, and gold watch.

As for the iPhones, Apple is leaning into the taglines, Titanium and Newphoria, for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15. All the new hardware is available for purchase starting today.