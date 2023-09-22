It’s launch day for Apple Watch Ultra 2, and we’re seeing the first discount go live to celebrate. Joined by a new all-time low on the 15-inch M2 MacBook Air at $250 off, there’s also this 3-in-1 Belkin 15W MagSafe charger at $121 that’s perfect for iPhone 15. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $250 off Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air

Amazon is now ending the work week by offering the best price yet on Apple’s latest 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. Dropping the elevated 512GB capacity model to $1,249, the savings today land across all four finishes. Now dropping from the usual $1,499 price tag, this offer is the best we’ve ever seen at $250 off. It’s an extra $50 under our previous mention, which was the previous all-time low. We offer a taste of what to expect in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today. Below the fold we offer some extra insight on the offer, too, as well as how it stacks up to the 13-inch counterpart.

The shiny new addition to the macOS roster arrives as the new 15-inch M2 MacBook Air. It takes everything that has made the 13-inch counterpart one of the most loved machines ever from Apple and sizes it up to a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display with 500 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, and the new aspect ratio with notched webcam. It’s still a compact build that is as slim as they come while still sporting Apple Silicon performance and 18-hour battery life. We further breakdown the experience in our hands-on coverage, which is only made better by the savings today.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 sees launch day discount

The new Apple Watch Ultra 2 is officially shipping today, and now it’s seeing a launch discount, too. Courtesy of Amazon, the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 comes in nearly every style and color, dropping down to $780. It’s only a $19 discount from the usual $799 price tag, but today’s offer still lets you bring home Apple’s latest for less. We break down the new addition to Apple’s fitness stable in our launch coverage and explore what’s different this time around below the fold.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 arrives as the second-generation rugged wearable from Apple with a few upgrades over its predecessor. Everything rests within the same elevated case as before, with a more distinct side module that encompasses the usual Digital Crown, as well as a secondary, customizable action button to round out the form-factor adjustments. There is the new S9 chip at the center of the experience, which also happens to power the new pinch gesture recognition tech for one-handed interactions.

Save on Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with Apple Watch fast charging

Amazon is now offering the latest Belkin BoostCharge Pro 15W MagSafe Charger for $121. Offering a chance to save on the new version upgraded with Apple Watch fast charging, today’s discount from the usual $150 price tag is the perfect accessory to pair with the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 debuts. It clocks in at just under 20% off while coming within $1 of our previous mention. On top of just being able to score one of the lowest prices yet, today’s offer also delivers a notable chance to upgrade your nightstand with one of the most popular StandBy-ready solutions out there.

With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that has been refreshed to support the new fast charging found on Series 7, 8, and 9 models, as well as a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. We just took a hands-on look at what to expect in a recent review, too.

