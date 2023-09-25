A deal so good it might upset Tim Cook is starting off the work week, dropping Apple’s leather MagSafe Wallet to $28. It’s joined by some of the best prices yet on Apple Watch Series 8, which starts from $299 and is joined by Belkin’s OG 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger at $102. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s leather MagSafe Wallet lands at $28

Woot is now offering the original Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet for $27.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally selling $59, you’re looking at one of the best discounts of the year. Today’s offer comes within $1 of our previous mention from over a month ago, while also being quite rare now that Apple is waging a war against leather and removing accessories made from the material off store shelves. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

While not the latest models with Find My integration nor the FineWoven stylings, this official Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet sports much of the same features otherwise for the latest iPhone owners. Compatible with the just-released iPhone 15 series, as well as previous-generation handsets, this build delivers a specially tanned and finished European leather look with built-in magnets to snap right onto the back of your device. It can hold two different IDs, bank cards, or even some cash, as well.

Not sold on Series 9? Apple Watch Series 8 starts from $299

The new Apple Watch Series 9 has been officially revealed, and the results are, well, underwhelming. If you’re squinting a little too hard to see the difference between Apple’s latest and greatest and last year’s model, then it’s probably worth just going with the Apple Watch Series 8. Luckily, Amazon is stepping in with some notable discounts that drop the now previous-generation wearable down to $299 in several of the 41mm colorways. Down from $399, you’re looking at $89 in savings alongside the second-best price yet. It’s the first markdown since back on Prime Day, which was also the only time we’ve seen it sell for less. Also getting in on the savings, 45mm GPS styles now start at $350. That’s down from $429 with much of the same second-best price status attached.

All eyes right now might be focused on the new Series 9 now that devices are arriving, but Apple Watch Series 8 still delivers plenty of features that make it a compelling upgrade over older models. Let alone as good of a place to start with closing your rings as ever before. Those sentiments are made better by the $90 discount landing today, especially considering just how little is new this time around. We have the full scoop on what’s new, but the highlights are largely the 2,000-nit screen, pinch gestures, and the S9 chip.

The whole device comes centered around an always-on display and backed by the S8 chip that enables the improved gyroscope and accelerometer tech that combines to offer crash detection. On top of being able to monitor overnight sleep, there’s an onboard temperature sensor to go alongside ECG capabilities, blood oxygen monitoring, and stats on all of your other daily exercise.

Belkin’s OG 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charger is perfect for StandBy

Amazon now offers the original Belkin 15W 3-in-1 Charging Station for $102 shipped. Down from its original $150 going rate, you’re looking at the lowest Amazon price to date. This however is the second-best discount period, coming within $6 of the all-time low from a Woot sale. It’s the second-best markdown we’ve seen overall, and a well-timed discount to pair with Apple’s latest smartphone. With MagSafe at the center of the nightstand or desk upgrade, this 3-in-1 Belkin charging stand features a 15W magnetic stand perfect for topping off your new iPhone 15, as well as existing iPhone 14 series or older devices, while taking full advantage of StandBy mode. Off to the side is an Apple Watch charging puck that sports a standard charging output, with a 5W Qi pad underneath for AirPods and the like. You can get a closer look at the experience of the original in our hands-on review.

